This CADTH recommendation is a step towards public access to RYBREVANT® as a targeted therapy for an underserved patient population

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced that the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) has recommended RYBREVANT® (amivantamab) for public reimbursement in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.1

The positive recommendation by CADTH reflects the significant unmet need in this rare patient population, input provided by clinical experts and patient organizations, and results from the Phase 1 CHRYSALIS study, a multi-center, multi-national, open-label clinical evaluation of the safety and efficacy of RYBREVANT® in patients whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.2,3 The single-arm trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit for RYBREVANT® based on overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR).2

"Historically, there has been a significant gap in treatment options for patients with NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. Access to effective and targeted therapeutic options is critical for these patients in reducing their symptom burden and improving outcomes," says Dr. Barbara Melosky*, MD, FRCPC, Medical Oncologist, Clinical Professor University of British Columbia. "This positive recommendation reflects the efficacy and tolerability of amivantamab and presents an opportunity for patients to access therapy tailored to their needs."

An estimated 15 per cent of Canadians with non-squamous NSCLC have an activating EGFR mutation.4 Those with the third most prevalent variant, EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations, tend to have a worse prognosis and shorter survival rates compared with individuals with more common EGFR mutations.5,6,7 Given the poor prognosis of this genetic alteration, the pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review (pCODR) Expert Review Committee (pERC) at CADTH concluded that RYBREVANT® provides symptom control, has a manageable toxicity profile, and fulfills an unmet need for additional treatment options in this rare patient population that currently has no funded targeted therapies.1

"People living with lung cancer deserve access to treatment options that target their disease and can help improve their quality of life," says Dr. Stephanie Snow*, President, Lung Cancer Canada. "CADTH's positive recommendation could mean patients with this unique genetic alteration get to spend more meaningful time with their loved ones, continue doing the things that bring them joy, and live more fulfilled lives."

"This positive recommendation from CADTH aligns with Janssen's commitment to advocating for increased access to advanced treatments that could change the trajectory of this disease," says Berkeley Vincent, President, Janssen Inc. "This milestone represents hope for many patients, their families, and the broader lung cancer community."

About RYBREVANT ®

RYBREVANT® is a fully-human bispecific antibody directed against EGFR and Mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor (MET) receptors.2 It binds extracellularly, or to the outside of the cell, slowing or inhibiting tumor growth and leading to tumor cell death.2 On March 30, 2022, Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance with conditions (NOC/c) for RYBREVANT®, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.2 A validated test is required to identify EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutation-positive status prior to treatment.2 Products authorized under Health Canada's NOC/c policy are intended for the treatment of a serious, life-threatening or severely debilitating illness, on the basis of promising evidence of clinical effectiveness following review of the submission by Health Canada. Health Canada has provided access to the product on the condition that the manufacturer carries out additional clinical trials to verify the anticipated benefit within an agreed upon time frame.2

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular, Metabolism & Retina; Immunology; Infectious Diseases & Vaccines; Neuroscience; Oncology; and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Learn more at www.janssen.com/canada . Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenCanada . Janssen Inc. is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

* Dr. Barbara Melosky and Dr. Stephanie Snow were not compensated for any media work. They have been compensated as consultants.

