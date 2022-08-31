RYAH GROUP INC. - Nomination V.P. Intellectual Property Commercialization And Cease-trade Order update

RYAH GROUP Inc. (¨RYAH¨-CSE-Halted)

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - RYAH is pleased to announce the appointment of Radka Milanova, Ph.D., as Vice President of Intellectual Property Commercialization.

Dr. Milanova will work closely within the senior management team to ensure a strong focus on the company's IP strategy, with a view to expanding the product portfolio, and monetizing it effectively. In addition, Radka will serve as a Scientific Advisor on RYAH's Advisory Board, and utilize her extensive international network to promote RYAH business development and investment opportunities.

Dr. Milanova has over 20 years of successful experience in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical arena, and a proven track record of leading R&D programs and driving successful new product developments, by negotiating and conducting complex multi-company collaborations. Radka has championed and captained four Investigational New Drug ("IND") Applications and two successful New Drug Applications ("NDA"). She authored eight granted patents and seventeen peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Milanova also successfully obtained over $2 million in research grant funding, associated with licensing deals and business development agreements that achieved winning commercial results, maximizing global market share and generating many millions in revenues.

Dr. Milanova commented that "the evolution in the wellness sector provides great growth potential for RYAH's technologies, and I am delighted to be part of the team to further the development of a new range of healing delivery systems with AI digital assistance, more convenient and beneficial for consumers, relative to conventional administration systems."

Dr. Dave Richards, RYAH's CEO, commented that "Radka brings enormous talent, leadership experience and focus to our IP commercialization efforts. She is already contributing ideas for new products and product enhancements, introducing and engaging new potential partners, and bringing welcome diversity of perspectives to the team based on her unique background and skillset. I'm delighted she's on our team!"

Cease-Trade Order update

Management and the Company's Auditors are working diligently in completing the audit of the December 31, 2022, Financial Statements (''FSs'') as rapidly as possible. The audited FSs are currently in Audit Quality Control and hopefully the Company should get the results of the review in the next few days. While this review is being completed Management and its accountants are busy completing the financial statements for the March 31, and June 30, 2022, periods. The Company aims to file all the FSs together with the respective Management Discussions & Analysis, at the same time in the near future.

About RYAH Group Inc.:

RYAH is a global Big Data and technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other nutraceuticals administered through its IoT-connected devices including the world's only Smart Inhaler and Smart Patch. RYAH's robust Big Data platform is the only one of its kind in this space, aggregating and analyzing HIPAA-compliant user data, helping users, patients and doctors personalize treatments, control dosages, and better predict and monitor outcomes. The data and derived insights are also highly valuable for hospitals, clinicians, medical scientists, insurance providers, dispensaries, licensed growers, producers, and pharmaceutical companies, and to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients, based on dosages, strains, demographics, specific conditions, and a range of other factors. Exciting new directions include R&D in the realm of blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrency that will pave the way toward successful commercialization of RYAH's Big Data assets. Through the above, a relentless focus on innovation, and track record of developing win-win collaborative partnerships within relevant industries, RYAH is continuously building a unique and highly valuable IP portfolio enabling significant commercial traction globally.

AI: Artificial Intelligence

IoT: Internet of Things

HIPAA: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

IP: Intellectual Property

R&D: Research and Development

NFT: Non-Fungible Token

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE RYAH Group, Inc.

For further information: Mr. Jules Gagnon, AVP, Investor Relations: [email protected] +1.514.781.7030