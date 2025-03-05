RWBID Announces New Executive Director to Drive Bold Vision for Warehouse District Revitalization

REGINA, SK, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District (RWBID) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lance Donison as its new Executive Director, effective February 10, 2025.

A seasoned professional with nearly two decades of experience in public affairs, government relations, and community engagement, Donison brings a wealth of expertise to RWBID at a pivotal time in its evolution. His extensive work across industries such as energy and resources, tourism, healthcare, and procurement has positioned him as a trusted leader in stakeholder relations, strategic planning, and advocacy.

Throughout his career, Donison has played a key role in building strong relationships between the private sector and government, fostering investment, and leading high-profile initiatives that have shaped Saskatchewan's economic landscape. He has worked extensively with major corporations including Crescent Point, Enbridge, Loblaws, and the CFL, and was instrumental in securing approval for BHP's Jansen potash project, the first green-field potash mine built in Saskatchewan since the 1970s. His expertise in navigating complex policy and regulatory frameworks, along with his ability to foster collaboration among stakeholders, will be instrumental in driving the continued revitalization of Regina's Warehouse District.

"The Regina Warehouse District is home to our city's most compelling businesses and properties. We're at a critical point in the redevelopment of the Dewdney Avenue corridor and the potential development of The Yards site—the most exciting piece of property in our city. Lance is the ideal leader to guide our organization through the critical work ahead," said Jeffrey Boutilier, Chair of the RWBID Board of Directors. "His experience in government relations and economic development will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to create the right conditions for growth, investment, and community engagement in the Warehouse District and beyond."

"I am honored to take on this role and lead the next phase of transformation for the Warehouse District," said Donison. "This district is the economic and cultural heartbeat of Regina, and our job at RWBID is to ensure it reaches its full potential. We are here to drive investment, accelerate growth, and create an environment where businesses thrive, and people want to be. Working with our Board, local businesses, stakeholders, and community partners, we will make the Warehouse District the most dynamic and sought-after destination in the city."

In addition to Donison's appointment, Carmen Leibel, who has served as Interim Executive Director, will remain with the organization in a contractual capacity as Director of Operations. In this role, she will continue to advance RWBID's operational effectiveness and oversee the execution of strategic projects.

With Donison at the helm, supported by Carmen Leibel and Rimo Greer, Marketing and Membership Manager, RWBID is poised for an exciting and impactful future.

About the Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District

The Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District (RWBID) represents and advocates for businesses and stakeholders within the Warehouse District, one of Regina's most dynamic and historically rich areas. Through strategic planning, advocacy, and community engagement, RWBID works to create an environment that fosters economic growth, cultural vibrancy, and urban revitalization.

