RWAM Insurance Administrators partners with EQ Care

Canadian pioneers in employee benefits plans and telemedicine join forces to support workforces

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A new partnership combining the resources of Telemedicine and Third Party Administration sector giants in Canada, Elmira-based RWAM Insurance Administrators Inc. (RWAM) and Montreal-based EQ Care, will facilitate accessibility of virtual healthcare services to thousands of Canadian families.

As Canadian workforces adapt to new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, RWAM's members can have peace of mind knowing that access to EQ Care's secure, made-in-Canada online platform is available at their fingertips, 24/7, in both official languages.

A Healthy Partnership

The collaboration between the two organizations is a natural fit, with both leadership teams having over three decades of experience managing employee benefits plans.

RWAM is one of Canada's most prominent Third Party Administrators of group insurance benefits, offering creative solutions and design built on flexibility and comprehensiveness. The TPA pioneer prides itself on helping member businesses create workplace cultures that foster support and protection. Like EQ Care's Human Touch mission to ensure human empathy and guidance in the delivery of virtual healthcare services, RWAM delivers an extensive range of products with a focus on people.

"Gaining the confidence of Canadian ground-breakers in the Third Party Administration space is incredibly validating for our team as we work tirelessly to exceed expectations in the Benefits industry," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care. "RWAM Insurance's history of innovation and commitment to personalized, superior service makes this partnership a logical fit, and one that will further help to relieve pressure on the public healthcare system at a critical time."

"There is no doubt that virtual healthcare services are gaining significant attention at a time like this and could become a staple of any complete benefits suite. The focus on employee wellness and access to care continues to be at the forefront of benefit discussions, and may root as part of the new normal," said Carole Yari, CEO, RWAM Insurance Administrators Inc. "This makes an experienced telemedicine partner all the more crucial, and we are delighted to be collaborating with EQ Care."

Medical consult sessions, triage, medication prescribing, are among the virtual healthcare services that RWAM clients can access.

Additionally, EQ Care's comprehensive online virtual healthcare service includes access to mental health specialists. Clinically-tested innovations like Virtual Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (vCBT) allow clinicians to form a therapeutic bond through face-to-face video conferencing sessions from the comfort of the patient's home or other personal space. Paired with Digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (dCBT), patients will also advance treatment by completing interactive exercises between counselling sessions.

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform. As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, we are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to our Plan Sponsors and Members.

About RWAM Insurance Administrators

Incorporated in 1988, RWAM Insurance Administrators is one of Canada's largest Third Party Administrators of Group Insurance Benefits and has grown to service and provide protection to over 250,000 Canadians from coast to coast. As a founding member of TPAAC (Third Party Administrators Association of Canada), RWAM promotes best practices and professional conduct for the TPA industry to protect the trust that Plan Sponsors and Advisors place in us. With a focus on striving for excellence, RWAM prides itself on flexibility and responsiveness amid shifting market conditions.

