RW&CO. Scores Seven Iconic Ambassadors, Representing Six Remarkable Cities For Fall 2019

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian retailer RW&CO. is pleased to announce the signing of seven ambassadors representing Canada from coast to coast, including Morgan Rielly (Toronto Maple Leafs), Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets), Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames), and Phillip Danault (Montreal Canadiens) as the new faces of its Men's Fall 2019 suiting campaign. The puck is all set to drop in all RW&CO. stores across Canada and online at rw-co.com on August 26, 2019.

RW&CO. FALL 2019 SUITING: Performance meets fashion

As a leader in the menswear arena for over two decades, RW&CO. is going on the offensive with its suiting launch, both highlighting the brand's promise of versatile apparel and playing up the performance attributes of their latest line of suits. This is a major power play for the brand. "It's so inspiring to see such hockey icons wearing our performance suits," says Lora Tisi, President RW&CO. "When I see that in the stores, the magic just takes place. When you watch a young man connect to his favourite icon in a store and then be able to reach into the rack and pull out the suit that's in the campaign imagery, the magical moment takes place there. You see him transform."

The 40 hour Performance Suit, as well as other options from the collection, is available in a variety of fits: from slim and tailored to athletic, ideal for the weekend warrior or gym-goer who needs more space around the biceps, shoulders, and thighs. Performance meets fashion means exactly that: it's the promise of versatile apparel that doesn't just look dapper but is built to last, can keep the athlete, the businessman, the Dad of five going no matter what life throws his way.

The collection's performance suit built with COOLMAX® ALL SEASON technology is another fantastic option. Equipped with cutting-edge moisture wicking capabilities and breathable fabrics, this suit is perfect for the man with an active lifestyle.

So what does Performance meets fashion mean to our roster?

"I really think it's important to look good and be comfortable, explains Rielly, the Toronto Maple Leafs Defenceman. "I think that's performance meets fashion, that's certainly what we have here."

It's like getting ready for your game, says Danault. "If you look your best, you're going to play your best."

For Scheifele, simplicity and ease are essential to performance: "Fashion for me is pretty simple. I like to be relaxed, I like to be comfortable. I think that is the biggest thing for me."

Gaudreau, is of a similar view. "I think about top athletes and it's pretty cool to see some different styles in the various leagues."

The athlete-approved collection goes to show that the men's customer really can have it all. The perfect union between top-shelf fabrics and functional aspects, the collection's performance suits are all built with specific attributes: comfort, movement, stretch, recovery, wrinkle-resistance (to name a few).

RW&CO FALL 2019: Inspiring Women of Canada

This is also the first time RW&CO. is working with female ambassadors. Three Canadian muses: Tessa Virtue (the most decorated female ice skater in Olympic history), Ashley Callingbull (Mrs. Universe 2015, First Nation's activist, actress and model) and Karine Vanasse (award-winning actress).

"I mean, for us, this is a game-changer," says Tisi. "The whole idea of women empowering each other is such a critical element of the entire campaign."

The women's campaign boasts its own philanthropic initiative, #RWGIVES. In the spirit of giving back to the community, all three ambassadors will be giving back a portion of their campaign proceeds to the charity of their choice. For more information on the #RWGIVES movement, please visit rw-co.com

