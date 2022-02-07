ALWAYS ON THE RISE Picking up from RW&CO.'s fall "Rise Up" campaign, this season's "Always on the Rise" campaign continues the brand mission to inspire fellow Canadians to rise up to every occasion. Shot oceanside in the picturesque town of Tofino, British Columbia, the beauty of the scenery offers the perfect background for the new campaign. "Spring is a season of beginnings and there's no better time to lead with passion and purpose. Our newest ambassadors represent fresh perspectives and an unstoppable spirit, which perfectly mirrors RW&CO.'s core ethos," says Michele Slepekis, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce at RW&CO. Ambassadors Tyrone Edwards and Michaella Shannon will be lending their unique vision and voice to a RWConversations video series, respectively reflecting on their experiences for Black History Month and International Women's Day. The videos will be showcased online and in-store throughout February and March.

The new ambassador roster is comprised of:

Olympic silver medalist and seven-time X Games champion snowboarder, Maxence Parrot . Maxence is one of Canada's most decorated professional snowboarders; after beating Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019 and winning an X Games only two months after his final round of chemotherapy, Maxence consistently rises to life's most difficult challenges.





Olympic gold medalist and two-time Canadian national champion in figure skating, Gabrielle Daleman. Gabrielle has been leaving her mark on- and off-the ice for almost 20 years; the two-time Olympian is a positive role model for young athletes everywhere, advocating for mental health awareness in sports and beyond.





TV host, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Tyrone Edwards. Tyrone is well-known across Canada for his contributions to the entertainment industry. Tyrone is deeply involved in giving back to his community, acting as a mentor and ambassador for underprivileged youth, all while using his platform to advocate for racial justice.





On-air host and actress, Michaella Shannon. Michaella returns to the #RWCommunity from Fall 2021 to continue educating and advocating for Indigenous rights. As a member of Frog Lake First Nation, Michaella speaks proudly of her roots while championing young women's reproductive health and self-esteem.

SPRING 2022: EVERYDAY STYLE

Embodying the spirit of the new year and new season, RW&CO.'s spring collection is inspired by hope and change. With customer's ever-evolving needs for both work and at-home wear, the brand continues to build on its "work from anywhere" offering with loungewear, sports attire and casual apparel collections coming in 2022. Never straying far from its roots, the brand continues to be the go-to for comfortable and affordable workwear and suiting. "RW&CO., as a Canadian leader in fashion, is evolving alongside our customers to bring them quality designs and timeless essentials for everyday living," says Slepekis.

The Spring 2022 collection launches on February 7, 2022, in RW&CO. stores across Canada and online at rw-co.com.

ABOUT RW&CO., A BRAND OF REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED.

RW&CO. is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO. builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. RW&CO. operates 77 stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls across Canada and offers online shopping at rw-co.com.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada and a robust e-commerce presence. The Company operates 405 stores consisting of 237 Reitmans, 91 Penningtons and 77 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

