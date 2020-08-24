RW&CO. Launches its 'Work From Anywear' Campaign, Featuring Local Community Ambassadors for Fall 2020

As a brand, RW&CO. is more than aware of its customer's changing needs, especially in these unprecedented times. The brand's promise of delivering effortlessly cool pieces has evolved from 9-5 wear to versatile and comfortable items that can be worn at both home and the office. The idea here is to deconstruct traditional suiting and officewear in order to bring more relaxed and casual (but still stylish!) looks that anyone can adapt to one's work from anywhere needs.

"Our objective remains the same: we want to be there for our customers, boosting their confidence every day as they transition their way in to the new normal. And the reality is: even as we work from home, you can't underestimate the power of a good outfit," says Michele Slepekis, VP of marketing at RW&CO.

INTRODUCING THE RWCOMMUNITY: Innovators from Coast to Coast

Real people. Real voices. Real communities. RW&CO. wished to launch a modern and refreshing campaign, shining the spotlight on local Canadians and businesses that, each in their own way, have shown true grit and resilience in the face of 2020's many challenges.

"Our thirteen ambassadors come from different backgrounds, cities, and walks of life – but share two things in common: they are all innovators in their respective fields, and are inspirations to their communities," adds Slepekis.

To discover and learn more about their stories, visit https://bit.ly/3haLT7o

The objective of this campaign is to both inspire and empower local Canadian communities and businesses. Now that so many Canadians are returning to work, RW&CO. is spearheading a movement that brings them center stage. The campaign itself is built around two very important pillars. Firstly, the brand's 'Anywear' stance allows RW&CO. to boldly go where few brands have gone before: prioritizing comfort without sacrificing the style that epitomizes the brand. Secondly, and most importantly, the RWCommunity movement creates a much-needed platform for local businesses and entrepreneurs to share their experiences and empower communities from coast to coast.

This movement is in line with RW&CO.'s proud Canadian identity. In an effort to promote shopping local and bolster Canadian businesses, the brand also partnered with business powerhouse Manjit Minhas, offering its customers the chance of a lifetime to pay it forward to their respective communities. All they have to do is nominate a local business that deserves recognition. 10 businesses will be selected to be featured by RW&CO. across all its web platforms and one lucky winner will be awarded the grand prize of two mentoring sessions with none other than Manjit Minhas.

ABOUT RW&CO., A DIVISION OF REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED.

RW&CO. caters to men and women who take pride in looking sharp for any occasion. With curated collections of well-crafted citywear featuring strong attention to detail, the company is dedicated to style, fit and fashion. RW&CO. operates 80 stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls across Canada, and offers online shopping at rw-co.com.

ABOUT REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

The Company is a leading apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company employs approximately 6,000 people and currently operates 440 stores consisting of 255 Reitmans, 105 Penningtons, and 80 RW&CO.. For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

SOURCE RW&CO.

For further information: Bicom Communications, BICOM - Liana Timbol, [email protected], 416.504.1440 ext. 210