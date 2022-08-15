RW&CO. is pleased to launch the THYME MATERNITY collection starting THIS FALL

The new collection includes stylish, versatile, and functional pieces for people to feel confident during their pregnancy, post pregnancy and beyond.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - RW&CO. is thrilled to start offering the Thyme Maternity label this Fall, effectively expanding its style offering and integrating Reitmans (Canada) Limited's expertise in the maternity market segment. Offering its signature ''polished cool'' look to accommodate this significant life milestone, RW&CO. is eager to enable pregnant customers to find fashions that suit their style and growing baby bumps. The new Thyme Maternity collection is effortlessly chic, feminine, and playful, enabling shoppers to feel confident and comfortable at every stage of their pregnancy. With approximately 350,000 babies born annually in Canada, RW&CO. is primed to become a leading shopping destination for expectant people.

The Thyme Maternity collection will be available online at rw-co.com on August 15th and in select RW&CO. stores across Canada in September.

EMPOWERED AT EVERY STAGE

Thyme Maternity includes a wide variety of styles, ranging from workwear and intimates to loungewear and basics. "Modern moms were top of mind when we designed Thyme Maternity's collection with RW&CO." says Michele Slepekis, Vice-president of Marketing and E-Commerce at RW&CO. "We want our community to feel supported and empowered at every stage of their life, whatever their aesthetic. New collections will be launched seasonally, and we can't wait to outfit our customers in our broad maternity wear selection."

Available in an inclusive size range (up to 40DD for nursing bras), Thyme Maternity offers timeless staples suitable for during and after pregnancy. Essential items include clip-in nursing bras, side zipper extensions and modesty panels for breastfeeding. Apparel is made of stretchy, soft fabrics, ensuring maximum comfort for a changing silhouette. To complete the offering, RW&CO. encourages expectant customers to compliment Thyme Maternity items with RW&CO. classics like coats, blazers, and accessories. With a similar price range to RW&CO., Thyme Maternity basics start at $35.90. Loungewear, sweaters, pants, jeans and dresses are priced $49.90 - $99.90, while outerwear begins at $169.90.

ABOUT RW&CO., A BRAND OF REITMANS ( CANADA ) LIMITED

RW&CO. is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO. builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. RW&CO. operates 77 stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls across Canada and offers online shopping at rw-co.com.

ABOUT REITMANS ( CANADA ) LIMITED

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 404 stores consisting of 236 Reitmans, 91 Penningtons and 77 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

