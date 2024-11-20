RUSSELL PETERS NEW STAND-UP SPECIAL: ACT YOUR AGE Live in Abu Dhabi PREMIERING ON PATREON DECEMBER 5TH, 2024 AT 6PM PST

Recorded before a sold-out crowd at The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi at the end of his Act Your Age World Tour, which was seen by over 300,000 fans in 23 countries over two-and-a-half years. The new special features hilarious personal stories about getting married (again), parenthood, millennials and middle age, as well Peters' signature lightning-fast audience improv.

ACT YOUR AGE will be available on Patreon.com/russellpeters for four weeks commencing on December 5th at 6PM PST for USD 15.00 for unlimited viewing over the four-week period. Tickets can be purchased as of today at PATREON.COM/RUSSELLPETERS

Russell Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto, and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV "Comedy Now!" special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London's O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: Outsourced in 2006; Red, White and Brown in 2008; and, The Green Card Tour in 2010. Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special with Notorious in 2013.

Peters is currently on his new tour RELAX* *it's not that serious World Tour which started in October of this year in Chicago.

Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing and acting talents. His last TV series, The Indian Detective set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media /CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix.

Peters resides in Las Vegas and Malibu. When not on tour he spends every day with his thirteen-year-old daughter, Crystianna and five-year-old son, Russell Santiago. He has a blue belt with four stripes in Jiu Jitsu and is an ardent DJ and hip-hop junkie who tries to get on the turntables for at least a few minutes every day.

Launched in 2013 by and for creators, Patreon is a media and community platform where more than 300,000 creators connect directly with their fans to offer exclusive works and experiences. It is the destination for millions of fans to get exclusive access to their favorite creators' works through purchasing memberships and digital goods and engaging directly with creators and like-minded fans in community chats. Creators across a variety of genres— including but not limited to podcast, video, music, visual arts, gaming and more— have built thriving fandoms on Patreon. Learn more about Patreon and our community on Instagram and on our Newsroom.

