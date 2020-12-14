Russell Peters & Friends - A Limited Release New Year's Eve Global Pay-Per-View Event

Premiering December 31st at 12:01am Local Time Via On Location Live

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Global comedy rock star Russell Peters gives us all a little something to smile about with a limited release New Year's Eve global pay-per-view event Russell Peters & Friends.

"I just wanted to do something fun to end off such a sh*tty year so I got a few of my very funny friends together for this show," says Peters about his upcoming special.

The special features Jason Collings (The Tonight Show), Crystal Marie Denha (MTV's Punk'd), Jeff Joe (the new kid!), Jimmy Shubert (iTunes #1 comedy album) and of course Russell Peters himself in an intimate club setting.

Russell Peters & Friends will be available for viewing globally beginning at 12:01am local time on December 31st until end of day January 1st. Advanced tickets are USD 14.99* and available now via OnLocationLive.com/RussellPeters.

For more information, please visit russellpeters.com or follow Russell on social media (@russellpeters on Facebook and Instagram, @therealrussellp on Twitter).

*Limited time offer. Tickets increase to USD 19.99 as of 12:00pm Eastern Standard Time on December 29th.

Parental Guidance: Show contains adult language and sexual content.

