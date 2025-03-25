Russell Investments announces upcoming changes to Russell Investments Inflation Linked Bond Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Russell Investments Canada Limited announced today that, effective April 1, 2025, Russell Investments Inflation Linked Bond Fund (the "Fund") will change its name to Russell Investments Long Duration Bond Fund. The Fund's new investment objective will be to provide a stable level of interest income by gaining exposure primarily to longer-dated government bonds. There will be no changes to the risk rating of the Fund.

About Russell Investments Canada Limited

Russell Investments Canada Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russell Investments Group, Ltd. Established in 1985, Russell Investments Canada Limited has its head office in Toronto.

About Russell Investments

Russell Investments is a global investment solutions firm providing a wide range of services to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors. Building on an 88-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve the financial security of its clients. The firm has more than C$476 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2024) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has 16 offices in 16 financial centers around the world, including Toronto, New York, London, Tokyo and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.russellinvestments.com/ca.

