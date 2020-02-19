Russel Metals Announces Incoming Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced today Martin Juravsky will succeed Marion Britton as the Company's next Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Juravsky will begin his employment with Russel Metals in May. Ms. Britton will remain with the Company throughout 2020 to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Juravsky currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Interfor Corporation with overall responsibility for their capital markets, corporate development and financial/public reporting functions. He is a CA, CPA and obtained his MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba. Prior to joining Interfor, he had over 20 years of investment banking experience at several major firms, including Salomon Brothers/Citigroup, National Bank Financial and Macquarie Capital Markets. Mr. Juravsky began his career with Pricewaterhouse.

President and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Reid commented, "We are pleased to welcome Marty as our new Chief Financial Officer. With his broad range and extensive experience in finance, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, he is a seasoned executive and is an ideal business partner, who is poised to succeed in our decentralized and entrepreneurial environment."

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, McCabe Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

