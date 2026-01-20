TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Company's results for the 2025 year end and fourth quarter will be issued by press release on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4pTmxh1 to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 1-416-945-7677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-699-1199 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 1-289-819-1450 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-660-6345 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Thursday, February 26, 2026. You will be required to enter pass code 88751# in order to access the call.

If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at [email protected] or 905-816-5178.

