Rupertsland Institute announces new funding, including two new endowments, for Métis post-secondary students in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Rupertsland Institute (RLI) is proud to invite college and university students to apply for new post-secondary funding – including two brand-new endowments.

As part of its vision for a skilled, knowledgeable and self-reliant Métis Nation, RLI provides financial aid to Métis students. This helps reduce the overall financial burden of education and works toward parity between Métis post-secondary participation and that of other Albertans.

RLI is encouraging eligible students to apply for this new post-secondary funding towards their college or university education. Applications begin in November 2020, and funding is available from several different sources: the RLI Post-secondary Education (PSE) program, as well as the two new endowments. These complement RLI's current portfolio of 17 endowment partnerships with post-secondary institutions in Alberta.

Funding through the PSE program is open to university, college or technical school students, regardless of what year of their program they're in. The benefits range from $7,500 for a first-year college or university student up to $20,000 (one time) for post-graduate students.

Funding through this program is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so RLI encourages anyone interested to apply at their earliest convenience.

The two new endowments are held internally with the Métis Education Foundation. The first endowment provides financial assistance that encourages excellence in academic, artistic and athletic achievements. This is defined as the pursuit of unique, high level, provincial, national and/or international activities that enrich the life experience of applicants and bring recognition to Métis in Alberta.

The second endowment, worth $1.48 million, targets Métis citizens entering studies in Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) at provincial post-secondary institutions. The aim is to create a body of Métis professionals to provide ELCC services to Métis citizens in communities across Alberta.

"For Métis communities to prosper, we need to equip Métis people with the skills and insights that come from a post-secondary education," says Lorne Gladu, CEO of Rupertsland Institute. "That's why we're thrilled to announce these two new endowments, on top of our Post-secondary Education program. The ELCC endowment, in particular, is vital for integrating Métis culture, languages and values into programs for Métis Nation children and families.

"This funding benefits more than the students who receive them," he continues. "The benefits spread throughout the students' communities, and their excellence is a testament to all Métis people in this province."

Funding is available exclusively to Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) citizens. For more information, and to learn more whether you're eligible, visit rupertsland.org/post-secondary-funding/.

To apply for MNA membership, visit albertaMétis.com/registry or call toll free at 1-866-678-7888.

ABOUT RUPERTSLAND INSTITUTE

Rupertsland Institute is an affiliate of the Métis Nation of Alberta and holds a triple mandate in education, training and research. We offer programs, services and information to Métis people in these areas through a network of offices across Alberta.

SOURCE Rupertsland Institute

For further information: Lisa Cruikshank, Director of Education and Life Long Learning, [email protected], 780-938-4956