RunSensible Introduces AI Platform With 54,000+ Court/Legal Forms to Automate Legal Work by 70%

AI-guided intake and jurisdiction-specific automation slash hours off routine document prep for U.S. and Canadian legal professionals.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Legal professionals can now prepare and file court forms in minutes—not hours—with RunSensible Forms, a new AI-powered platform from practice management leader RunSensible. Officially launched today, the platform includes over 54,000 jurisdiction-specific templates and intelligent intake workflows designed to streamline legal operations across North America.

As law firms face mounting pressure to reduce overhead, respond faster to clients, and stay compliant across jurisdictions, RunSensible Forms arrives at a pivotal moment—bridging the gap between routine admin and high-value legal work.

Book a personalized demo and discover how your firm can reduce document-prep time by up to 70%: RunSensible Forms

"During pilot deployments, early adopter firms reported a 70% reduction in preparation time and a 40% drop in error rates," said Nima Fardi, Product Manager at RunSensible. "Those gains translate into fewer write-offs, faster matter throughput, and higher client satisfaction."

RunSensible Forms is powered by domain-specific AI trained on thousands of legal workflows, enabling it to understand case context and recommend the right forms—not just available ones. Unlike static template libraries or generic automation tools, the platform actively guides users through each step of document generation and filing.

"We believe technology should empower—not encumber—legal professionals," said Kaven Hendiz, CEO of RunSensible. "With RunSensible Forms, we're removing the grind from document prep so lawyers can focus on strategy, advocacy, and delivering exceptional service."

Key Features and Benefits for Legal Teams

AI-Guided Form Finder – Describe your case in plain language and receive context-aware recommendations validated by legal experts.



• Smart Intake & Autofill – Automatically populates fields using client and matter data, minimizing re-keying.



• Integrated Legal Workflow – Sync seamlessly with RunSensible's CRM, document management, billing, and time tracking modules.



• eSignatures & Secure Storage – Encrypted, end-to-end document editing, signing, and archiving, with data hosted in the appropriate jurisdiction to meet compliance requirements.



• Built-In Compliance – Designed to align with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and the Law Society of Ontario technology standards.

Massive Template Library, Expanding Coverage

RunSensible Forms launches with over 54,000 court forms and legal documents across U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions. Initial availability focuses on Ontario, with British Columbia to follow later this year and full U.S. coverage—expanding to 160,000+ templates—targeted by early 2026.

Flexible, Transparent Pricing

RunSensible Forms – $1,440 per seat/year

– per seat/year RunSensible Execute Advanced Tier – $948 per seat/year

– per seat/year Bundle: Forms + Execute – $2,030 per seat/year (Save 15%)

Enterprise licensing and volume discounts are available on request.

