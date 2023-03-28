Rubicon Exotic Juice and DJ Charlie B Bring Fresh Mixes and Refreshment to Fans

Two Global Brands with Canadian Souls Join Forces for Partnership

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Rubicon Exotic, the number one exotic juice brand in Canada and the United Kingdom, announces an exciting partnership with DJ Charlie B, one of Canada's most celebrated and well-known DJ's. Rubicon is proud to be named the first official drink partner of DJ Charlie B and plans to tap into the booming music scene across Canada with its big, bold, bubbly vibes.

"Rubicon Exotic is plugged into the culture, especially across the pond," says DJ Charlie B, "so I'm excited to introduce Rubicon's Sparkling Juice to my audiences here in Canada and beyond." Rubicon Exotic (based in Richmond Hill, Ontario) has earned its place as the leading exotic juice brand by using only the finest, authentic ingredients from across the world. They're also getting ready to dial up the flavour with the newest addition to their Classic and Sparkling lines, the tasty and on-trend Dragon Fruit is set to hit Canadian store shelves on April 03, 2023. This new flavour is sure to be an instant hit with at-home mixologists, foodservice professionals, and families who enjoy vibrant bold tastes. As an entertainer who is always on the go, Charlie B swears by Rubicon Exotic and adds, "Rubicon is a world-class brand that I'm proud to be associated with. Their 40+ years of success are not surprising to me because the quality of their products is unmatched. I truly look forward to our partnership and can't wait to see what the future holds."

"As a brand, we are committed to bringing people together over a shared love of premium exotic beverages," says Neel Nagrecha, Managing Director, Rubicon Exotic. "We're excited to work with DJ Charlie B to create an unforgettable experience that combines the vibrant energy of his music with the bold and exotic flavours of Rubicon."

DJ Charlie B brings his positive-vibes-only and fresh innovative outlook to the Millennial and GenZ crowd from coast to coast and can now share his love of Rubicon Exotic with them too. The partnership will see the world-famous DJ share content across his extensive social media channels, promote the brand in person at his DJ sets and appearances and feature Rubicon as a marquee mixer at the bar for all his parties and events.

The strategy for this partnership was built in collaboration with Rubicon Exotic, Charlie B and EQ, the influencer marketing agency that represents DJ Charlie B. "This feels so natural; DJ Charlie B truly lives across the day life to night life scene. Rubicon drinks organically live in both those spaces, and I trust as more Canadians get to know the brand, it will be as cross functional in their lives, moving with them from day for one use, to night for another." "We are pumped to collaborate with Rubicon and Charlie B on this" says Dakota Rae CEO of EQ.

About Rubicon Exotic

Rubicon Exotic is Canada's number one exotic juice brand offering a delicious range of Classics, 100% Juice (no added sugar), Organic Coconut Water and Sparkling Juice Beverages for its legions of exotic juice fans. Over the past 40 years, Rubicon Exotic has grown into a leading international juice company, known for the finest, most authentic ingredients and superior quality. Their mission is to ensure every beverage is as close to the fruit's DNA as possible. Pioneers in anticipating trends long before the market, Rubicon introduced exotic flavours such as Mango, Guava, Lychee, Soursop and Passion Fruit so true to their taste, it's like eating the fruit itself. Their beverages can be found in major grocery chains, gas and convenience stores, ethnic stores and will soon launch on Amazon.ca.

About DJ Charlie B

Based in Toronto, Canada, DJ Charlie B is a highly celebrated DJ who has made a significant impact on the music scene worldwide. He has toured North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, bringing his unique sound and energy to a global audience. His undisputed talent has led to incredible opportunities, including an appearance on Lebron James' Uninterrupted Instagram Live and a performance at the popular Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. DJ Charlie B has collaborated with some of music's biggest names including Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Grammy Award Winning DJ Drama and YG among others.

His self-produced album "Across The Board" – which showcased various Canadian artists together on one project for the first time – has achieved Gold certification in Canada. One of the album's hit tracks, "30,000 ft. " featuring Northside Benji, was nominated for Rap Single of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards. The album's success culminated in a performance at the popular "Rolling Loud" Festival in Toronto in September 2022. Apart from his music career, DJ Charlie B is also recognized for his philanthropic work and dedication to the community. He has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives that have positively impacted various communities within the GTA raising over $250,000.

About EQ

EQ is North America's fastest growing influencer marketing creative agency.

EQreative curates many of the world's first-of-their-kind brand collaborations, partnerships and content by intersecting all lanes of the social media ecosystem. Leading brands leverage us to multiply their digital footprint to build engaged, educated and entertained communities & audiences which turn online engagement into on & offline purchasing action.

EQreators is our talent division, representing a potent roster of iconic New Age Celebrities, Athletes, Olympians, Influencers, YouTubers and TikTokers. This dynamic group – including both Influencers and Content Creators – splashes content across all social platforms.

