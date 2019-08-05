RTG Consulting Group Expands Its Asia Pacific Footprint & Announces New Appointments

The RTG Singapore office is led by General Manager Mahesan M, who has over 20 years of experience working with corporate brands and government entities. "As General Manager of our Southeast Asia outpost, I am focused on providing regional based brands with hands on advisory services to best access our unique and multi division China business consulting offering. Our Singapore office is currently providing advisory services for global organizations across the wine & spirits, fashion, food & beverage, and real estate sectors," he says.

RTG Consulting Group also announced the appointment of Jeremy Cheung as the General Manager of the group's Greater China marketing communications division, RTG INSPIRE. Based in Shanghai, Cheung has over 20 years of experience in marketing and brand communications and had previously worked in Galaxy Entertainment Group (Macau) / Weber Shandwick Hong Kong / Impact Asia (renamed later as Cohn & Wolfe). His client experience includes luxury goods, travel & hospitality, art and culture, and entertainment. "It is my absolute pleasure to have an opportunity to further my experience in marketing communications with such a dynamic team within the RTG Consulting Group. At RTG INSPIRE, my focus will be on expanding our Greater China business, while maintaining our best in class services", Cheung says.

"As RTG Consulting Group has established a leading presence in the luxury business consulting space across China, our expansion to South East Asia is a natural step. We are fortunate to have assembled top tier business consulting and communications talents to lead our teams," says Angelito Perez Tan, CEO of RTG Consulting Group.

About RTG Consulting Group

Our core philosophy is grounded in 'Pursuing Betterment'. As individuals, as teams, and collectively as a company, we strive to make a positive impact not only for our brands, but for the world around us.

This philosophy is supported by our three pillars: Purpose, Passion, and Perseverance.

RTG Consulting Group comprises over 70 international consultants, across four independent divisions:

RTG Intuition - Business intelligence

RTG Capital - Investment advisory

RTG Solutions - Business strategy

RTG Inspire - Marketing communications



We are headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Beijing and Singapore.

