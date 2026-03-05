MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - LawZero today announced the appointment of the Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, to its Global Advisory Council. Joining an esteemed group of global leaders named to LawZero's governance structure recently, Dame Jacinda's appointment further strengthens LawZero's governance as it advances its mission to develop safe-by-design, highly capable AI systems as a global public good.

Dame Jacinda served as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand from 2017 to 2023. During her tenure, she gained international acclaim for her leadership during national crises and her advocacy for empathetic, collective action. She notably co-founded the Christchurch Call, a global initiative involving over 50 countries, tech companies and civil society members, dedicated to eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online, a testament to her ability to bridge the gap between technology and public well-being.

"Dame Jacinda Ardern's track record of leading with integrity and her experience in international approaches to technology-driven global issues are invaluable. As we work toward safe-by-design AI, the caliber and expertise of our board will ensure that our technical path remains deeply rooted in the interests of humanity," said Yoshua Bengio, Co-President and Scientific Director of LawZero. "We are very proud to welcome her to LawZero's Global Advisory Council."

"There is often a false debate suggesting we must choose between technological advancement, and safety. LawZero challenges this assumption with a people centered approach. We have the opportunity to enable society, governments, and businesses to reap the benefits of AI while avoiding its risks," said Dame Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

With this appointment, Dame Jacinda will join Stefan Löfven, former Prime Minister of Sweden, on LawZero's Global Advisory Council. The appointment of these esteemed heads of government underscores LawZero's commitment to integrating world-class expertise in global policy, stewardship, and ethical leadership into its governance structure. Global Advisory Council positions are voluntary and unremunerated.

In addition to the Global Advisory Council, the six members of LawZero's recently established Board include:

Maria Eitel (Chair of the Board) , Founder of the Nike Foundation and Founder and Chair Emeritus of the Girl Effect

, Founder of the Nike Foundation and Founder and Chair Emeritus of the Girl Effect Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar , President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former justice of the Supreme Court of California

, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former justice of the Supreme Court of California Yuval Noah Harari , leading global thinker and historian, bestselling author of Sapiens , Homo Deus , Nexus and more, and co-founder of Sapienship, a social impact company promoting collaboration around the most pressing global challenges

, leading global thinker and historian, bestselling author of , , and more, and co-founder of Sapienship, a social impact company promoting collaboration around the most pressing global challenges Valérie Pisano , President and Chief Executive Officer, Mila - Quebec AI Institute

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mila - Quebec AI Institute Sir John Rose , Senior Adviser to Rothschild & Co, former Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce Group

, Senior Adviser to Rothschild & Co, former Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce Group Yoshua Bengio, Turing Award Winner, Professor, Université de Montréal; Co-President and Scientific Director, LawZero; Founder and Scientific Advisor, Mila - Quebec AI Institute

Working closely together, LawZero's Board of Directors and Global Advisory Council will ensure strategic oversight of LawZero's long-term capability, as well as safeguard the alignment to its mission and commitment to developing AI as a global public good. In the year ahead, the group's priorities will include stewarding LawZero's fundraising efforts and compute strategy, and helping grow its global presence.

About LawZero

LawZero is a nonprofit startup developing technical solutions for highly-capable, safe-by-design AI systems. Its scientific direction is based on new research and methods led by Professor Yoshua Bengio, the most cited AI researcher in the world.

Based in Montréal, LawZero is building a multi-step pathway to safe advanced AI, ensuring that future AI systems are developed and deployed responsibly, equitably, and as a global public good. LawZero is backed by generous donors, including the Gates Foundation, Coefficient Giving, Schmidt Sciences, Future of Life Institute, Jaan Tallinn/Silicon Valley Community Foundation. LawZero was incubated at Mila, an AI research institute founded by Professor Bengio, and For more information, visit www.lawzero.org

Dame Jacinda Ardern's biographical notes:

Dame Jacinda Ardern served as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand (2017-2023). Assuming office at just 37, she championed an inclusive and empathetic leadership style globally, while facing significant challenges in office including; a live-streamed domestic terror attack targeting New Zealand's Muslim community, a volcanic eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding with a people-first approach New Zealand achieved one of the lowest losses of life among developed nations during the pandemic, instituted a ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons, and created the Christchurch Call to Eliminate Violent Extremism Online and remains Patron.

SOURCE LawZero

Media Contact: [email protected]