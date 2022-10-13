RSVP Rewards Delivers Elevated Status to Visa Infinite Cardholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - RSVP Rewards, a loyalty program dedicated to rewarding members for their stays at Sandman, Sandman Signature, and The Sutton Place Hotels across Canada, the U.S., England and Scotland, announce a collaboration with Visa Canada to offer eligible Visa cardholders access to elevated RSVP Rewards program status.

One of the most trusted hotel brands in Canada, Sandman Hotel Group is proud to invite all eligible Canadian Visa Infinite cardholders to enroll in the Visa RSVP Rewards Benefit and enjoy elevated RSVP Rewards Program status:

Visa Infinite® and Visa Infinite Business® Cardholders will enjoy Platinum status in the RSVP Rewards program.

Visa Infinite Privilege® Cardholders will enjoy Diamond status in the RSVP Rewards program.

No minimum spend is required, and as soon as eligible Canadian Visa Cardholders enroll online , they're ready to start earning points and enjoying the perks of their status for every eligible stay at over 60 participating hotels in Canada, the U.S., England and Scotland.

"2022 has been all about rediscovering travel–both near and far–which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Visa Canada to deliver the very best RSVP Rewards perks to even more Canadians. As a family-owned and operated company, Sandman Hotel Group has been bringing people together for almost 60 years, and RSVP Rewards allows our valued guests to make the most of their well-earned adventures." – said Fiona McFaul, Vice President of Marketing, Sandman Hotel Group.

Canadians are once again welcoming the chance to travel with domestic and international travel , increasing up to 11 times higher since 2021. Guests want to spend more time enjoying a hotel experience and enhancing their stay at Sandman or The Sutton Place Hotels. RSVP Rewards is providing eligible Canadian Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Business, and Visa Infinite Privilege Cardholders with benefits and perks only available to Platinum and Diamond members:

More points: Platinum and Diamond Cardholders earn 7 and 9 RSVP Reward points (respectively) per $1 spent.



Hotel Lounge Access: Enjoy free access to a beautiful, quiet space to relax or work at select locations.



Free Room Upgrades: Take your stay to another level with no extra costs.



Early Check-In & Late Check-Out: Start your vacation earlier and stay longer.



Members-Only Rate: All RSVP Rewards members can receive exclusive rates at Sandman, Sandman Signature, and The Sutton Place Hotels all year round.



Complimentary Breakfast Box: Enjoy a free breakfast box in the morning or receive a gift card at one of the brand's well-known onsite restaurants.



Onsite Dining Discount: Enjoy 10-15% off dining at any one of our branded onsite restaurants during your stay–from the elegant Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar at The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver to Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Moxies, Denny's, and more.



"We're thrilled to collaborate with RSVP Rewards to offer eligible cardholders access to more benefits when travelling within Canada. Through this program, we hope to ignite exploration and help connect Canadians to the people, places, and businesses that matter to them." - said Brian Weiner, Vice President and Head Of Product And Digital, Visa Canada.

For more information and to enroll visit Sandman Hotel Group's Visa RSVP Rewards Benefit page, check out this blog and follow Sandman @sandmanhotels or The Sutton Place Hotels @suttonplacehotels on social.

About the Sandman Hotel Group

Sandman Hotel Group is a collection of economy, midscale, and premium hotel brands found in 5 countries worldwide. It is owned and operated by Northland Properties Corporation - the force behind well-known brands such as The Sutton Place Hotels, Denny's Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain, Dallas Stars NHL Team, and Northland Asset Management Company.

