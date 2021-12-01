RSM welcomes Fletcher Mudryk to its growing RSM Canada Alliance program

Fletcher Mudryk is the 10th firm to join RSM Canada's Alliance program

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM") – a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce Fletcher Mudryk LLP ("Fletcher Mudryk") as the newest member firm of the RSM Canada Alliance.

Founded in 1935, Fletcher Mudryk offers a range of advisory services and works to improve the personal or professional financial situation of each individual client and are proud to have been serving the Grande Prairie area for more than 85 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fletcher Mudryk as the latest member firm of the RSM Canada Alliance," said Terri Ellis, RSM Canada Alliance leader. "Firmly aligned with RSM's own values, trust, respect and pride form the foundation of their client relationships and drive their firm to excellence in all they do for their people, clients and community."

"Following the addition of Avail LLP in late 2020, Fletcher Mudryk adds to our Alliance footprint throughout Alberta. Now with 10 firms, over 100 partners and 750 professionals in 30 locations across Canada, we continue to strengthen our community of professionals, along with increased opportunities for all members to collaborate," Terri concluded.

First announced in December 2018 as the premier affiliation of independent accounting firms in Canada, the RSM Canada Alliance is a first-of-its-kind model in the Canadian accounting industry.

Building the RSM Canada Alliance across Canada is an integral aspect of RSM Canada's overall strategic plan, which includes expansion in key Canadian markets, with both fully integrated RSM Canada offices in major metropolitan areas and a robust alliance of independently owned firms across the country.

As the newest member of the RSM Canada Alliance, Fletcher Mudryk partners and professional staff will benefit from the global resources of RSM Canada LLP, while maintaining its independent status. The firm will gain access to tools, expertise and practice management resources—including technical, marketing and business development, practice management, talent management and career development resources—along with networking opportunities and dedicated client services offered by RSM Canada's vast network.

About RSM Canada

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

