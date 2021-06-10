RSM to expand presence in Pacific Northwest in 2021, open new Vancouver business hub

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM"), the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, is expanding its presence in Western Canada by opening a new Vancouver office, bringing tailored solutions to the region's rapidly expanding business community.

Scheduled to open this fall, the new Vancouver office supports RSM's expansion into the Cascadia region on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, with offerings being made available to businesses across the Pacific Northwest. Along with audit and tax services, the Vancouver team will provide services and solutions related to digital transformation, technology consulting, management consulting and transaction advisory. RSM also plans on using its presence in Vancouver to support new and existing clients across the technology, media and telecommunications industry, industrials, consumer products, real estate and construction, financial services and government.

As part of its investment commitment in the region, RSM aims to add 150 full-time positions to its Vancouver-based team over the next three years.

"As a champion of Canada's middle market, we're excited to bring our tailored audit, tax and consulting services to some of Canada's most dynamic and fastest-growing businesses in the Vancouver region. Our new Vancouver business hub underscores the investment we are making to support this growth," said Harry Blum, National Managing Partner, RSM Canada. "With its strong talent pool and thriving industry base in sectors such as technology and trade, Vancouver represents the perfect region for RSM Canada to expand its strong network. The new office will help us reach new clients, recruit and develop the best local talent, and invest in the community."

Vancouver represents the next phase of growth for RSM in Canada since the business first entered the Toronto market in December 2017. Less than a year later, RSM joined forces with three distinguished firms—in Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton—to marry global insights and industry expertise with the businesses' strong local teams in Alberta and Western Canada.

RSM Canada is the Canadian member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in 120 countries.

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in more than 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

For further information: Media contact: Ben Rose, FleishmanHillard Highroad, W: 416-720-4741, [email protected]

Related Links

https://rsmcanada.com/

