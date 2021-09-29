RSM Canada welcomes Dr. Tu Nguyen as new economist and ESG director

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, is proud to announce that Dr. Tu Nguyen has joined the firm as its new Canadian economist and environmental, social and governance (ESG) director. Tu will be based out of the Toronto office.

Tu will work with RSM's Global Economics team to provide regular thought leadership and data-driven analysis on both the Canadian and global economies. Additionally, she will work closely with the firm's ESG group to develop quantitative models and a standardized process to service their clients, and in turn lay a foundation for the practice for Canadian and global middle markets.

"Tu's deep capabilities in econometrics and economic modelling, combined with her strong business background and expertise in ESG will allow us to further expand our network and provide progressive services to our clients," said Harry Blum, RSM Canada's national managing partner. "ESG is no longer nice to have, but rather a critical element for organizations in today's world. Tu and the rest of RSM Canada's highly-skilled ESG team will be at the forefront of data and metrics that matter to middle market business across North America."

Tu obtained her PhD in Economics from Oregon State University. Prior to that, she graduated Cum Laude from CUNY Baruch College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics, and a double minor in Mathematics and Political Science. Most recently, Tu worked at the Department of Marine Affairs at Dalhousie University to develop a national survey to obtain data and estimate the economic impact of COVID-19.

"The influence of the middle market in Canada is significant and RSM continues to invest in our ability to deliver broader economic context and insights to help these middle market businesses succeed," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist for RSM US LLP. "We are thrilled to have Tu join our team of talented economists who provide real-time, middle market-relevant insights that help our clients anticipate and address the unique issues and challenges they face."

