RSM Canada sponsors Junior Achievement Central Ontario's iconic 31st annual Governors' Dinner

2019 marks Junior Achievement's 100 th year worldwide, with RSM Canada continuing its commitment to the organization

Proceeds from the event will help more than 9,000 students develop in-demand business skills and improve their financial literacy

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM"), the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses, is proud to support Junior Achievement (JA) Central Ontario as it gets set to host its 31st annual Governors' Dinner on November 20th.

With a mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in today's global economy, JA Central Ontario has partnered with Canadian businesses to bring in-class experiential learning to more than two million Canadian students in grades four through 12 since 1968.

The Governors' Dinner is the registered charity's premier fundraising event, with proceeds helping more than 9,000 of Ontario's students become financially savvy and develop important entrepreneurial skills.

"We have a longstanding commitment to JA and I have the honour of serving as chair of this year's Governors' Dinner along with my role as chair for the board of governors for JA Central Ontario," said Rhonda Klosler, RSM Canada's chief operating officer and office market leader for the firm's Toronto location. "As the link between education and the business world, JA Central Ontario provides youth with invaluable programs focused on youth financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness."

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of JA worldwide, the not-for-profit organization has already provided support and service for 10 million students annually around the globe in 110 countries relying on donations and the volunteers of corporate partners.

"We thank RSM Canada for its tremendous support over the years, and its sponsorship of the 31st annual Governors' Dinner is a true testament to its belief in our purpose" said Jane Eisbrenner, president and chief executive officer at JA Central Ontario. "With the proceeds from the event, we will continue to inspire Canadian youth to make informed financial decisions, start the next generation of innovative companies, and develop unique career paths with an entrepreneurial spirit."

For more information on the 31st annual Governors' Dinner, and to learn how you can help support JA Central Ontario in preparing young people to succeed in the global economy, please visit https://www.jacentralontario.org/.

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About JA Canada

JA Canada is the country's largest youth business education organization and is dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy. Offering programs in the areas of financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness, JA Canada strives to help students make informed and knowledgeable financial decisions, develop career plans and express their innovative spirit.

