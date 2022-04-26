RSM Canada ranked 37th on 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, is proud to announce that the firm has been recognized as number 37 on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada list! This list, and related stories, will appear in a Special National Report in The Globe and Mail on Friday, April 29.

"We are incredibly proud that our firm has been recognized as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Canada," said Harry Blum, national managing partner, RSM Canada. "This recognition is a testament to our core values as much as to our outstanding people."

"Our commitment to quality, integrity, inclusion, and collaboration have made us a destination for top talent. Together we have built a culture that is more than just a tagline, it is something tangible, as well as inspirational. It is instilled into all of us, and we carry it with purpose and pride. Our clients and the communities we serve benefit from this, because it underpins not only what we do, but who we are."

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

For more information, please contact Great Place to Work® at [email protected] or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which is the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca. Follow Great Place to Work® on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter and use #BestWorkplacesCA

About RSM Canada:

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

For further information: Media contact: FleishmanHillard HighRoad for RSM Canada, 416-508-8430, [email protected]