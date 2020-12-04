RSM Canada named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2021)

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services, is excited to announce it has been named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2021 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. the country's largest publisher of quality employment periodicals.

In its 15th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employer competition is the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for workplace best-practices. Organizations are evaluated on the following criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

"We are incredibly proud to be a part of this year's group of winning employers," said Rhonda Klosler, chief operating officer and Toronto office market leader at RSM Canada. "We prioritize creating and maintaining a culture where our employees are free to be themselves and embrace the power of being you as much as our brand promise of the power of being understood. To be recognized among a list of top organizations who share our commitment to progressive and forward-thinking programs, particularly those focused on inclusion and diversity, along with other key criteria that make RSM Canada a great place to build a career, is a both a personal and professional highlight."

"The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is a reflection of the civic arena it represents – highly diverse, impressively strong and exceptionally competitive – and the same could be said for our organization," said Harry Blum, national managing partner at RSM Canada. "We are extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished in the three short years RSM has been in Canada."

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Ben Rose or Stephen Colle, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.collinsbarrow.com/en/cbn/

