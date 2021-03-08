Rritual Superfoods To Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "RSF"

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (CSE: RSF.WT) is pleased to announce that its common shares and warrants will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "RSF" and "RSF.WT." Additional information is being updated on the company website at www.investors.rritual.com.

David Kerbel CEO of Rritual Superfoods Inc states, "We thank our community of investors for supporting us to date and we are excited to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange and highlight Rritual Superfoods as it positions to be a leader in the emerging functional food industry."

About Rritual

Rritual Superfood's plant-based elixirs support immunity, focus and relaxation. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of consumer packaged goods pedigree, Rritual plans to launch in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself to be a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the completion of the Offering and related transactions, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the future results for the Company and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

