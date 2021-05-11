Rritual Superfoods Initiates Canadian Retail Growth Strategy Signing with Ultimate Sales Canada

Ultimate to Accelerate Rritual's National Strategy and Rollout

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) is excited to announce it has reached an agreement with Ultimate Sales Canada, a national brand management firm specializing in sales and marketing for leading natural health brands, to accelerate the Company's strategy and product rollout in Canada.

"Ultimate's founders have extensive expertise and relationships throughout the natural product industry in Canada, all of which will be put to great use in Rritual's Canadian rollout," said Rritual's VP Canadian Sales, Mr. Scott Naccarrato. "Our discussions to date indicate strong interest from Canadian retailers in the Rritual product line as they look to satisfy growing consumer demand for superfoods using mushrooms and adaptogens, and Ultimate will be a key partner in helping us to get to market in the near term."

Rritual's leadership recognizes the unique requirements to grow the brand and consumer awareness in Canada, and the Company is empowering its Canadian team to build a comprehensive network of retailers at the local, regional and national levels, ranging from grassroots health and wellness to drugstore, grocery chain and major consumer club programs.

According to John Gibbins, Vice President of Ultimate Sales Canada, "We are very excited to be partners with the Rritual Team in establishing Rritual as a category leader within the superfoods category in Canada. In my more than 40 years of experience in launching health related products to retail, I have not witnessed such a compelling product launch. Expanding market, superior products and packaging, innovative marketing and great people. A sure recipe for success."

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Ultimate

Ultimate Sales Canada is a leading sales agency that specializes in launching and growing retail brands in the Natural Product arena across Canada. Ultimate Sales founders, Debra Pearce and John Gibbins, with many years of experience provide expertise in the associated channels, Grocery, Drug, Mass and Natural. The sales team is experienced and knowledgeable in selling natural health products.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



Forward-Looking Information

