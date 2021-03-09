Rritual Superfoods at the Future Food - Tech Conference

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (CSE: RSF.WT) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the internationally acclaimed Future Food-Tech virtual conference on March 11-12, 2021.

Future Food-Tech

The Future Food-Tech conference is the most internationally recognized gathering of food industry business leaders, VC investors and food-tech innovators, and Rritual will be one of the companies attending the 2021 conference this year.

Future Food-Tech's flagship San Francisco summit, hosted virtually, brings together West Coast innovators, global food brands, ingredient providers and investors to grow ideas from concept to reality. Speakers from across the food industry will be attending including the former Whole Foods Market Co-CEO Walter Robb, and Hanneke Faber the President of Foods & Refreshment at Unilever.

David Kerbel CEO of Rritual Superfoods commented, "We are excited to take part in shaping the future of food and conduct one on one meetings with thought leaders in the sector in an internationally recognized setting."

Public market listing

The Company is also pleased to announce the successful completion of its first day trading as a public company under the symbol "RSF". Over four million shares were traded on the initial debut on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rritual

Rritual Superfood's plant-based elixirs support immunity, focus and relaxation. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of consumer packaged goods pedigree, Rritual plans to launch in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself to be a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

