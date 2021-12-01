RPRA Launches Excess Soil Registry

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) launched the Excess Soil Registry. This digital reporting service will support the Ontario government's strategy to make sure the more than 25 million cubic metres of excess soil dug up each year during construction and excavation activities is properly managed in order to protect ground or surface water and land and prohibit illegal dumping of contaminated soils.

The electronic registry is launching today, one month before legal requirements in the On-Site and Excess Soil Management Regulation to file notices in the registry take effect on January 1, 2022. The early launch of the registry will give the construction and soil management industries a full month to learn the system and file notices in advance of the new requirements in order to ensure obligated parties are complying with the new regulation.

"The Excess Soil Registry is a major step forward in protecting our environment and supporting Ontario's construction industry,' said the Honourable David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "By allowing us to track the reuse and disposal of excess soil, we can make sure clean soil is treated as the valuable resource it is, while ensuring that contaminated soil is properly disposed of – reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill and keeping our environment clean and healthy."

The new registry will also make it easy for the public to find information about construction and excavation activities in their communities, as well as the movement of excess soil throughout the province through a searchable database of notices.

A suite of resources is available on RPRA's website to help users understand how to use the registry. RPRA's Registry Support Officers are also available to assist users and can be reached at: [email protected] or toll free at 1-833-600-0530.

RPRA built the registry in consultation with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and industry stakeholders, and in collaboration with technology partners. RPRA was directed by the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to build and operate the registry in March 2021. The ministry is responsible for policy and programs related to excess soil and will conduct compliance and enforcement activities under the Excess Soil Regulation.

"The Excess Soil Registry project is a user-friendly system that was designed to meet both the regulatory requirements and integrate with existing business practices." said RPRA's CEO Frank Denton.

The Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) was established by the Government of Ontario in 2016 as the regulator responsible for enforcing the requirements of the Waste Diversion Transition Act, 2016 and the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and their associated regulations. RPRA oversees resource recovery programs for tires, electronics, batteries, household hazardous and special products, and the Blue Box. RPRA is also responsible for building and maintaining digital reporting services for waste programs beyond producer responsibility.

