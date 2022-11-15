RPRA launches digital Hazardous Waste Program Registry

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) launched the new digital Hazardous Waste Program (HWP) Registry for generators, carriers and receivers of hazardous and liquid industrial waste.

The new digital registry will support the Ontario government's strategy to ensure waste is properly stored, transported, recycled, recovered and disposed, and will allow for more efficient compliance monitoring and timely enforcement actions to provide assurance for Ontarians that polluters are held accountable.

For the tens of thousands of businesses and institutions regulated under Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks' Hazardous Waste Program, the new registry will allow them to easily meet their reporting requirements starting January 1, 2023.

The HWP Registry replaces the Hazardous Waste Information Network (HWIN) system currently operated by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. The new system ends the use of paper manifests and enables the regulated community to report electronically.

The new online registry is opening today to allow the regulated community to set up their accounts prior to January 1, 2023, when they will be required to report waste management information and pay fees through the Hazardous Waste Program Registry. The mobile app, RPRA HazTrack, is also now available for download through the Apple APP Store and Google Play Store. Users will have to first create an account in the HWP Registry before they can login to the app. Other app functionalities, such as manifesting, will not be available until January 1.

Generators, carriers, and receivers can set up their accounts and link existing HWIN facility and waste stream information to be ready to start manifesting on January 1. Only hazardous waste from facilities and waste streams that are set up in the new registry can be shipped, stored, processed or disposed of, as of January 1.

RPRA has created a suite of training materials to support registry users with navigating the online system and completing their reporting requirements. RPRA's Registry Support Officers are also available to assist users and can be reached at: [email protected] or toll free at 1-833-600-0530.

"We are proud of the collaborative efforts that contributed to the development of this easy-to-use system that is aligned with both industry business practices and regulatory requirements," said RPRA's CEO Frank Denton.

On April 21, 2020, the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks directed RPRA to build and operate the registry. RPRA built the registry in consultation with the ministry and industry stakeholders, and in collaboration with external technology partners. The ministry will continue to be responsible for the Hazardous Waste Program, including policy and program oversight and undertaking compliance and enforcement activities.

About RPRA

The Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) was established by the Government of Ontario in 2016 as the regulator responsible for enforcing the requirements of the Waste Diversion Transition Act, 2016 and the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and their associated regulations. RPRA oversees resource recovery programs for tires, electronics, batteries, household hazardous and special products, and Blue Box materials. RPRA is also responsible for building and maintaining digital reporting services for waste programs beyond resource recovery, such as the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks' excess soil and hazardous waste programs.

Quick facts

Today, November 15th, 2022 , the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority's new Hazardous Waste Program Registry opened for users to set up their registry accounts, including facility and waste stream information, so that the regulated community is prepared to meet reporting requirements starting January 1, 2023 .

, the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority's new Hazardous Waste Program Registry opened for users to set up their registry accounts, including facility and waste stream information, so that the regulated community is prepared to meet reporting requirements starting . As part of the Ontario's plan to make government work smarter, with processes that are simpler, faster and more cost-effective, Ontario is modernizing hazardous waste reporting by shifting from paper to electronic reports.

plan to make government work smarter, with processes that are simpler, faster and more cost-effective, is modernizing hazardous waste reporting by shifting from paper to electronic reports. The digital HWP registry will help the over 40,000 businesses and institutions regulated by this program to meet reporting requirements, while also helping to reduce the amount of paper reports they have to complete and file.

Digital services for businesses will also mean more efficient compliance monitoring and timely enforcement actions, which would help ensure polluters are held accountable.

