Royaltie.AI Kicks Off the GEM Program to Support Aspiring Entrepreneurs

All-in-one AI-powered marketing platform empowering first round of winning visionaries

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Royaltie.AI, the Toronto based all-in-one AI powered marketing platform, is announcing its first two GEM Program recipients. Launched at the end of 2019, the GEM Program is an online grant program open to aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages, anywhere in the world who need help getting started.

"The GEM Program allows us to help aspiring entrepreneurs who we believe have an actionable vision to start or progress a small business but lack the financial means or support to achieve it," said Justin Belobaba, Founder & CEO, Royaltie.AI. "Small business owners are capable of amazing things when they have access to the right tools and the financial support they need to get their dream off the ground. At Royaltie.AI we share their drive and passion and can't wait to help our first two winners get started."

The first two recipients of the GEM Program are Erica M. from Texas, and Joshua A. from New York. Both submitted compelling business plans with goals ranging from growing the community they service to purchasing new equipment and developing web-based software.

GEM Program Entrants apply with their business plan through the Royaltie.AI website where they are evaluated by the Royaltie.AI team. Chosen recipients will receive three types of support to help them move from an idea to reality:

Grants: $1,000 to kickstart their business

to kickstart their business Education: 10 hours of professional consulting from Royaltie.AI's business and marketing experts

Marketing: 1 year subscription to Royaltie.AI's complete online marketing platform

"We believe in small businesses and visionary entrepreneurs because that's exactly how we started Royaltie.AI," added Belobaba. "As we do with all of our customers, we want to empower these entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best and let us worry about the online marketing."

Royaltie.AI is currently accepting applicants for the next round of GEM Program recipients to be announced in February. To learn more about Royaltie.AI or the GEM Program, visit https://royaltie.com/gem-program/

About Royaltie.AI

Royaltie.AI is a Canadian owned and operated all-in-one marketing platform designed to allow small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs to have a complete, integrated, fully automated, AI-powered online marketing presence. Based in Toronto, Royaltie.AI has democratized the most proven online marketing strategies using machine learning to allow even the smallest of businesses access to the technology that will help them succeed.

SOURCE Royaltie.AI

For further information: Ray McIlroy, No Fixed Address, 647.680.8316, [email protected]