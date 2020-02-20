Royaltie.AI Introduces 3-Click Marketing

3-Click Marketing allows users to manage their online marketing needs in seconds

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Royaltie.AI, the Toronto based all-in-one AI-powered marketing platform, is announcing 3-Click Marketing, a new product offering now available to all users. With three easy clicks, users can share recommended, engaging content via their social channels, website, blog and email newsletter, reducing 2 to 3 hours of work per day to under 30 seconds, leaving them more time to focus on their day-to-day business needs.

"3-Click Marketing is a great representation of our entire value proposition," said Justin Belobaba, Founder & CEO, Royaltie.AI. "Each day we curate the most engaging content relevant to over 200 industries and recommend it to our users. Then, in seconds and exactly three clicks, their daily digital marketing is done, improving important long-term metrics such as their search engine ranking and engaging their mailing list of existing and potential customers."

3-Click Marketing is now available at no additional cost to all existing Royaltie.AI users. In one click, users can share the content on social media to build their brand as an expert in their field, and drive traffic to their Royaltie.AI built website. The second click adds content to their website's blog and the third click automatically distributes content as a newsletter to their prospects.

3-Click Marketing is yet another tool in Royaltie.AI's suite of products and services to support its ongoing goal to empower small business owners and individual entrepreneurs to leverage cutting-edge technology previously available only to large organizations.

"3-Click Marketing encapsulates everything we're trying to offer our customers. It not only improves their search engine ranking, but the social media marketing and email newsletter allow our customers to establish themselves as thought leaders to their existing and prospective clients," added Belobaba. "We are always looking to provide more for our users: more support, more convenience and more access to leading technology that has historically been cost-prohibitive."

3-Click Marketing is currently available to all Royaltie.AI users. For a quick demonstration of how simple this new automated marketing functionality is, a short demonstration video can be found HERE . To learn more about Royaltie.AI, visit https://royaltie.ai/.

About Royaltie.AI

Royaltie.AI is a Canadian owned and operated all-in-one marketing platform designed to allow small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs to have a complete, integrated, fully automated, AI-powered online marketing presence. Based in Toronto, Royaltie.AI has democratized the most proven online marketing strategies using machine learning to allow even the smallest of businesses access to the technology that will help them succeed.

SOURCE Royaltie.AI

For further information: Ray McIlroy, No Fixed Address, 647.680.8316, [email protected]