Royalmount: An Updated and Forward-Looking Project

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today Carbonleo presented a new and improved version of its Royalmount project. The new vision consists of creating a true, 100% pedestrian eco-innovative neighbourhood that encourages modal shift and features residential units, green spaces, a civic centre, local services and businesses, and revamped business and cultural offerings. The announcement is the culmination of the public participation process that Carbonleo conducted in 2019 to enhance its project for the benefit of metropolitan and local communities.

"Our vision for Royalmount is completely different than it was five years ago," said Andrew Lutfy, Carbonleo President and CEO. "We reviewed the essence of our project in order to make it an iconic destination where the serenity of nature meets the bustle and excitement of the city. We want to create an inclusive place where everyone's values and aspirations will be shared and explored."

A complete and eco-innovative community

Carbonleo wants to build a real living environment with 4,500 residential units. The addition of this residential component requires a zoning change, the first stage of which is currently being reviewed by the elected officials of the Town of Mount Royal. If it is approved, residents will be able to benefit from a range of local businesses and services as well as residential towers adorned with vertical gardens featuring plants adapted to the Québec climate. The space dedicated to greening and community facilities will thus increase by 170%. It will include an urban woodland,

a 3.8-km linear pedestrian path accessible year round, community services and a central park that can be used for gatherings.

A POD project to encourage the modal shift

Royalmount will be a fully pedestrian environment designed in accordance with the principles of Pedestrian-Oriented Development (POD). It will include a number of measures to get people to change their habits so as to encourage the use of active transportation and public transit.

A covered pedestrian and bicycle link accessible year round will connect the site to the De la Savane metro station, where a public square and mobility hub will be set up. These two initiatives will be implemented at a cost of $25 million to be fully covered by the developer. Carbonleo also plans to build an electric shuttle system to facilitate travel around the Royalmount site and potentially in the Namur–De la Savane sector, with service extending to the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Canora station. The number of parking spaces has been reduced by 60% from 12,000 to fewer than 5,000 for the commercial component. With regard to residential parking, the target ratio is 0.5 per residential unit, which is comparable to the situation downtown. Cyclists will benefit from 500 bicycle parking spaces and an additional 1.5 km of bicycle paths, which will connect to the existing network.

Revamped cultural and commercial offerings

In light of discussions with cultural stakeholders, Carbonleo has decided to remove the outdoor stage and the two performance venues that were originally planned. There will only be one multi- functional venue capable of accommodating new types of events, such as holographic shows or e-gaming competitions. The business footprint has been reduced by 30%, and a delivery service using electric vehicles will be added to encourage people to use active transportation and public transit. Lastly, a "farm-to-table" concept will be rolled out so that restaurant owners in and around the site can get their supplies from Royalmount urban farms (short route).

Double LEED certification

Royalmount intends to obtain LEED Gold certification for its commercial building, which will aim to be 100% carbon- neutral once it is up and running. LEED ND certification will also be sought for the entire project if a residential component is added. An energy loop powered by hydroelectricity will be integrated into the entire site and could even be linked to other projects in the area, such as the Namur-Hippodrome district. The use of geothermal energy and a rainwater recovery system will serve as an example of sustainable development. All building roofs will be white or covered with vegetation, and the underground parking lot will have 148 electrical charging stations, which significantly exceeds the minimum number required for LEED certification.

Improvements to road infrastructures for better traffic flow

Between now and the opening of the first phase of Royalmount in 2022, a number of measures will be taken to improve the fluidity of the service lanes around the site. Carbonleo is currently working with the different levels of government to redevelop Royalmount Avenue, widen Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, optimize traffic lights, prohibit left-hand turns, and add access ramps to Highways 520 West and 40 East.

A better project thanks to Montrealers

"We would like to thank all the groups, organizations, and citizens who took part in our public participation process," concluded Carbonleo Executive Vice President and partner Claude Marcotte. "Their contribution has given us a lot of food for thought and, thanks to them, today we are unveiling a Royalmount that looks to the future. We would also like to thank the members of the Namur–De la Savane working group, set up by the Government of Québec and the Ville de Montreal, whose recommendations promote the requalification of the entire sector. We are proud to take part in this major project and, by the same token, help curb urban sprawl." Over the past year, Carbonleo has called upon the Bureau de recherche d'animation et de consultation (BRAC) and Percolab, independent facilitators specialized in organizing co-creation and consultation exercises. Feedback was collected from some 30 groups and organizations and around 100 citizens, in addition to the hundreds of ideas and opinions that were shared online. Carbonleo has also benefited from constructive discussions with the Town of Mount Royal, the Ville de Montreal, the Namur–De la Savane working group, and the Government of Québec.

Additional Content:

Images of the new Royalmount and fact sheets: https://we.tl/t-FqROdqPkTR

Website: Royalmount.com

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is first and foremost a builder of experiences. With a proven track record of developing innovative mixed-use projects, Carbonleo is dedicated to revitalizing Montreal and creating a portfolio of remarkable and exciting high-value projects that integrate seamlessly into the regions in which they come to life. Founded in 2012, Carbonleo is a Québec-based real estate development and management company that has pioneered a progressively human, vibrant, and highly experience-oriented approach. Inspired by top creators and international best practices, Carbonleo develops real estate projects that meet the aspirations of present and future consumers. It employs over 70 people and offers its shareholders incomparable creativity and exceptional operational expertise. The company has numerous projects in its portfolio, including Quartier DIX30TM, RoyalmountTM, as well as Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal.

www.carbonleo.com

About L Catterton Real Estate (LCRE)

Carbonleo has partnered with L Catterton Real Estate (LCRE)—the real estate investment and development arm of L Catterton—on the Royalmount project. With over $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. It is made up of a team of over 160 professional partners dedicated to investments and operations around the world. The company implements strategic plans to foster growth by leveraging in-depth knowledge of the category, operational excellence, and a broad network of partners. Since 1989, the firm has invested in over 200 consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), and Groupe Arnault.

L Catterton Real Estate seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns from a select number of high quality, mixed-use, luxury retail real estate developments in prime locations around the world by forging long-term partnerships with top local developers. LCRE provides customized operational and strategic support to its partners, with a focus on increasing value and returns on investment for the benefit of all shareholders. Some notable projects include the Miami Design District and Tokyo's Ginza SIX.

www.lcattertonrealestate.com

