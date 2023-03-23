Royale, Canada's Most Trusted bathroom tissue brand†, has achieved carbon neutral certification from the Carbon Trust

DIEPPE, NB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Royale, one of Canada's leading household consumer brands, announced today that its tissue products have been certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust, a leading, global, and independent certification body specializing in the verification of carbon footprints.

Royale tissue products are manufactured by Irving Consumer Products Limited, an affiliate of J.D. Irving, Limited. J.D. Irving, Limited is recognized for responsible forest management and contributions to ecosystem research, habitat conservation and reforestation. J.D. Irving, Limited and its affiliates plant millions of trees annually, and collectively have planted more than 1 billion trees since 1957.

In addition:

Forests managed by J.D. Irving, Limited and its affiliates remove more carbon per year than is emitted in the life cycle of Royale tissue products manufactured in the year.

Each year, J.D. Irving, Limited and its affiliates harvest less than 2% of the forest it manages, ensuring that the company grows more wood than it harvests annually.

J.D. Irving, Limited and its affiliates integrated supply chain ensures the highest utilization of the forest resource, leaving little to waste - from lumber, chips, and bark to sawdust and wood shavings.

The Carbon Trust has certified that Royale tissue products have achieved carbon neutrality on the total carbon footprint of tissue products sold in Canada from cradle-to-grave in accordance with the PAS 2060:2014 standard. This includes the carbon footprint of all scopes including input materials, production, distribution, use-phase, and end-of-life phase of the tissue products.

"The confirmation that Royale tissue products are carbon neutral is another step in a larger commitment to caring about the environment by Irving Consumer Products," said Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Consumer Products and Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. "Households across Canada use Royale tissue products in their homes every day, so we're thrilled to be able to reward that choice with a carbon neutral product that brings unchanged premium quality, value and softness that Royale consumers expect."

Through its 2030 public sustainability goals, Irving Consumer Products' tissue manufacturing operations has pledged to continue to deliver exceptional product and service experiences, while ensuring its products, including Royale tissue products, meet high standards for both quality and environmental impact.

"We believe that if we look after the forest, the forest will continue to look after all of us," said Stewart Van Horn, Corporate Vice President, Environment, Health, Safety and Operational Excellence at J.D. Irving, Limited. "Our commitment is rooted in our core value to operate at the highest standards to ensure the protection of employees, the public and the environment. Ensuring Royale tissue products remain carbon neutral is one step in the fight against climate change and is part of our overall commitment to caring about the environment."

†Voted most trusted bathroom tissue by Canadian shoppers based on the 2023 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

*For more information about the Irving Forest Supply Chain, please refer to Irving's 2021 ESG Report, available at: jdirvingsustainability.com

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for 60 years. It offers a full line of household paper products including bathroom tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, and napkins. Royale is made by a proud Canadian company.

About Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products is one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Irving Consumer Products companies include Irving Tissue and Irving Personal Care. Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. Irving Personal Care is the only manufacturer of baby diapers and training pants in Canada. Using state-of-the-art equipment and technology, they produce premium quality private label products for major North American customers.

About J.D. Irving, Limited

Founded in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited is a family-owned business with diverse operations including forest products, retail, transportation, shipbuilding, and consumer products. The company employs a team of over 19,000 people in Canada and the United States and is proudly headquartered in New Brunswick.

About the Carbon Trust

The Carbon Trust is a not-for-profit company with the mission to accelerate the move to a low carbon economy, providing specialist support to business and the public sector to help cut carbon emissions, save energy, and commercialize low carbon technologies. By stimulating low carbon action, they contribute to key goals of lower carbon emissions, the development of low carbon businesses, increased energy security, and associated jobs. They help to cut carbon emissions by providing specialist advice and finance to help organizations cut carbon, setting standards for carbon reduction, and reducing potential future carbon emissions by opening markets for low carbon technologies, leading industry collaborations to commercialize technologies, and investing in early-stage low carbon companies.

