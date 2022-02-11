Royal Winnipeg Ballet reaches $10 million settlement in class action lawsuit

Offers apology to all victims and those affected by photographer's actions

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) has reached a $10 million settlement in the class action lawsuit against the RWB and photographer Bruce Monk, which was approved today by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

"We offer a heartfelt apology to all of the victims and those that have been impacted," said Artistic Director & CEO of the RWB, André Lewis. "I commend former students for their bravery and courage in coming forward and telling their story, and I want them to know that we are 100% committed to fostering training, working, and living environments that are safe and positive, and where every person feels valued and supported."

Since Monk's dismissal in 2015, the RWB has reinforced this commitment through the development and roll-out of a formal and comprehensive Child Protection program and other organizational policies and procedures such as Background Checks and Respectful Workplace. This information – which includes rigorous guidelines specific to photography and videography sessions – is communicated broadly and repeatedly to all members of the RWB community and regular training is conducted with a special emphasis on protecting the physical and psychological wellbeing of everyone in the organization.

The RWB continues to improve communication and better empower and support students to give voice to their questions and concerns. Efforts on this front include restructuring student orientations and expanding the School's student care program. In addition to these ongoing initiatives, the RWB constantly looks for innovative ways to support the health and wellbeing of all students.

The RWB is dedicated to demonstrating leadership in action within the arts community and will be vigilant in efforts to prevent future abuses of trust and nurture a safe and supportive environment for all students.

