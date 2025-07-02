Royal Homes Acquired by New Management Group; Housing Production at Wingham Plant Set to Multiply

WINGHAM, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Homes Limited, Ontario's longest established housing manufacturer, has been acquired by a management group led by industry veteran Sid Kerrigan, the long-time President of Brookfield Residential's Ontario housing division.

After 55 years developing an immensely respected housing brand, producing and delivering high-quality custom homes out of its 115,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Wingham, Ontario, the Royal Homes franchise now enters a bold new chapter aimed at addressing Ontario's growing housing crisis.

"Our market needs a faster, more efficient way to construct and deliver new homes, and Royal Homes will play a lead role in driving that innovation forward", said Kerrigan. "Though we will remain focused on delivering the highest-quality custom homes, our plant has significant available productive capacity, so we will partially pivot towards more repeatable housing designs, across a range of built-forms.

"We will expand our dealer network throughout Ontario and build upon our many valued relationships with municipalities and First Nations communities in order to fast-track housing supply to those areas with the highest need".

To scale up the business, the Wingham manufacturing facility will see a significant financial investment that is expected to create hundreds of new jobs over the next three to five years - strengthening both the Company and the local economy.

"Royal Homes is an integral part of the Wingham community. We are committed to growing our investment and productive output in Wingham while generating high quality jobs and meaningful housing solutions," Kerrigan added.

Financing for this acquisition was led by BDC, BDC Capital and CIBC.

About Royal Homes

Founded in 1971, Royal Homes is a factory home builder based in Wingham, Ontario. Known for precision-built custom homes, the business has won numerous housing awards over the years, is registered with both HCRA and Tarion, and has built and delivered thousands of homes to families across the province.

For business enquiries or more information contact [email protected].