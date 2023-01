Royal Helium Signs Agreement with Guardyan Conservation to Develop the Carbon Credit Strategy for the Steveville Helium Plant

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Guardyan Conservation Corp. ("Guardyan") for the development of a carbon credit strategy for the Steveville Helium Recovery Plant. Guardyan will also be entering Royal into the voluntary and compliant carbon markets with the development of a carbon credit portfolio through the low emission helium production at Steveville. Further details will be announced as the Steveville plant begins operations.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "This partnership highlights Royal's proactive commitment to high environmental standards with our mandate of ensuring all available GHG emission reduction options are integrated into our facility. Guardyan will focus on maximizing the available carbon credits resulting from the efficient plant design. Royal's cryogenic processing plant design not only has the ability to process helium to 99.999% purity, it commercially processes and captures the other industrial gases in an economically significant way which also leads to the production of salable carbon credits."

Jana McDonald, CEO of Guardyan states, "We are excited to be partnering with Royal in the development of both their low emissions helium facility and resulting emissions reduction monetization strategy. Royal Helium has demonstrated a commitment to the highest environmental standards and we couldn't be more pleased to steward their integration into the carbon markets for what we see as years to come."

About Guardyan Conservation Corp.

Guardyan is a full-service carbon credit developer who guides organizations through the sustainability landscape, prioritizing impact, simplicity, and profit. With evolved knowledge in voluntary and compliant markets around the world, Guardyan identifies organization's specific challenges and opportunities to identify emission reductions and develop the right carbon credits from conception to commercialization.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. All of Royal's lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land near existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity. Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas ("GHG") and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 99% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including anticipated deliveries under Royal's offtake agreement, anticipated drilling of the Nazare horizontal well and other drilling plans, the intended construction of a Steveville Helium Processing Plant and pipelines and accelerated development of the Company's other assets. In addition, all references to resources are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including without limitation, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, volatility in production rates, environmental risks, inability to obtain drilling rigs or other services, capital expenditure costs, including drilling, completion and facility costs, unexpected decline rates in wells, wells not performing as expected, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required third party and regulatory approvals, ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, inability to access gas transportation and processing infrastructure, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and overseas, industry conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations) and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates, and the uncertainty of estimates and projections of production, costs and expenses. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: please contact the Company: Andrew Davidson, President and CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2695, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Manager of Corporate Development, Royal Helium Ltd., (604) 561-2821, [email protected]