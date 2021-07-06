Royal Helium Resumes Climax Field Operations and Appoints Shayne Neigum as Manager of Well Operations

SASKATOON, SK, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) is pleased to announce that it has resumed the resource and reservoir testing program ("Completions Program") of the remaining untested helium zones of interest up hole from the recently reported Regolith discovery zone (~2,600m depth) in the Climax-3 well. The intervals being tested are in the Wymark zone at approximately 1,800 meters depth. This completions program is expected to take 10-14 days after which the service rig and completions team will move to Climax-2. Once the service rig moves to Climax-2, Royal plans to immediately spud Climax-4.

The Climax-4 well is designed as a production offset to Climax-3 and will be specifically targeting the newly discovered Regolith zone. Core samples from the Regolith will be analyzed to determine the most effective method of producing the helium from this 100 meter (328 feet) thick zone.

Royal is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shayne Neigum, B.Sc. Honours, as Manager of Well Operations for the Company's helium exploration and production ("E&P") programs in southern Saskatchewan. Having been involved in the drilling of hundreds of oil & gas wells in Western Canada, Mr. Neigum has extensive experience in E&P project management, geo-steering, and wellsite supervision.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO comments, "Shayne successfully managed our maiden well program earlier this year as a consultant and we are very happy to now bring Shayne into Royal's corporate fold. His experience is a great asset for Royal in planning and managing current and future programs. Shayne seamlessly transitions over as we recommence our completions program, work to bring the first 3 wells on production and start our new, seven well drilling program."

Royal also announces the grant of 2,850,000 incentive stock options with a strike price of $0.60. The options vest immediately and, if not exercised, will expire on July 2, 2026. Of the total, 1,750,000 were issued to officers and directors, with the remainder issued to consultants.

Royal Helium is focused on the exploration and development of helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium lands held under a combination of permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium rights holders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

