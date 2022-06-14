Royal Helium Ltd. Identifies Six High Priority Targets from Final Seismic Results at Val Marie - Drilling to Commence July 10

SASKATOON, SK, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) is pleased to announce that it has received the final results on its seismic program at Val Marie. The program, which consisted of 35 kilometers of both newly acquired and purchased trade data has identified a series of large structural features, from which Royal has selected its initial drill target as well as five additional high priority targets. The initial well at Val Marie has been permitted and is scheduled to spud on July 10, 2022.

Stephen Halabura, Royal's VP Exploration states, "The initial seismic program at Val Marie went exactly as planned. The data recovered from the new seismic shoot was of exceptionally high quality and the interpretation of this data by our partners at RPS Energy Services, along with the integration of the existing trade data that we acquired, clearly demonstrates the highly prospective nature of the Val Marie project area."

The Val Marie project is located in Southwest Saskatchewan and consists of claims totalling 13,000 hectares. The project lies in the heart of the Bowdoin Dome feature which has hosted both historic and current helium production.

Appointment of Mr. Martin Wood to Board of Directors

Royal is also pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Martin Wood to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Wood is a resource industry professional, serving as the Chairman of Altona Rare Earths Limited and the former Chief Executive Officer of Kogi Iron Limited, Mr. Wood is also the founder and Managing Director of Vicarage Capital Limited, which is a Financial Conduct Authority registered, full-service brokerage house in the United Kingdom. Prior to this, Mr. Wood worked in resource finance for NM Rothschild & Sons Limited, Standard Bank (London) Limited, London and Benfield Advisory, providing services to resource companies. To make room for the addition of Mr. Wood to the Company's board of directors, Mr. Tom MacNeill will step down. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. MacNeill for his years of service to the Company.

Andrew Davidson, President, and CEO, adds, "The addition of Martin Wood to the board of directors strengthens our growing global presence. With deep professional experience in the resource industry and the capital markets in the United Kingdom, Martin's representation on the board of directors is welcome as our exposure outside of Canada and the United States grows and our projects continue to move forward."

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

