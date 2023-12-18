Royal Helium Joined by Alberta's Premier and Local Political Leadership for Inauguration of Royal's Steveville Helium Purification Plant

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (OTCQB: RHCCF) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) ("Royal" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it held the inauguration of Royal's Steveville Helium Purification Facility on Saturday the 16th of December. Honored speakers at the event were, MLA Brooks-Medicine Hat and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, John Petrie, the Mayor of Brooks and Arno Doerksen, Reeve, Newell County. Also in attendance were the Federal Member of Parliament Bow River Mr. Martin Shields, Assistant Deputy Minister, Energy and Minerals, Mike Simpson and several council members for the city of Brooks and Newell County.

Andrew Davidson, CEO, Speaking at the Steveville Helium Facility Inauguration Event (CNW Group/Royal Helium Ltd.) MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat and Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith Speaks at the Steveville Helium Facility Inauguration Event (CNW Group/Royal Helium Ltd.)

Highlighting the economic benefits of the facility to the County, Province and Canada, Premier Smith delivered a strong speech commending everyone on the significant accomplishment in building the first of its kind plant in the world here in Alberta.

President and CEO, Andrew Davidson, states, "We thank Premier Smith, and all the local officials, dignitaries and members of the community who joined the Royal Helium team in the inauguration and tour of the one-of-a-kind Steveville Helium Facility. The facility, now in operation, is an impressive piece of engineering and provides the lowest carbon footprint amongst any of its peers globally. Royal, while finalizing trailer fill for its first deliveries, is also in discussions for additional offtake commitments for upcoming projects in 2024."

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production, and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in news this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (306) 500-9397, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(306) 500-9420, [email protected]