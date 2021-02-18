Royal Helium Engages Sproule to Conduct a NI 51-101 Prospective Helium Resources Evaluation at Climax

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) announces that it has engaged Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") of Calgary, AB to consult on the completions and testing programs and to prepare an independent evaluation of the prospective helium resource from the first three wells at Climax, in accordance with the classification, definitions and guidelines of NI 51-101. Sproule will work closely with the completions and testing team from Artisan Consulting at the Climax project located in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "We are pleased to be working with Sproule, recognized as a leading helium expert having been involved with many of the new helium exploration efforts in North America in the past decade including NI 51-101 resource calculations and reservoir engineering for helium in Saskatchewan".

Qualified Person: Stephen P. Halabura P. Geo. the Company's Vice President of Exploration is a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Sproule Associates Limited.

Sproule is a global energy consulting firm that provides technical and commercial knowledge to help clients discover value from energy resources around the world. Sproule is anchored by deep geoscience and engineering expertise and a strong commercial understanding of energy markets. Sproule's services help energy companies, financial institutions and governments minimize risk and optimize business decisions by providing trusted and independent oil and gas reserves reports, optimizing operational performance and field development strategies, and strategically advising on M&A transactions and evolving energy markets.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and importantly close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company. Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, 1 (306) 281-9104, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (604) 561-2821, [email protected]

