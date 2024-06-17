Royal Helium Contracts Progress Through Technology, LLC to Lead Production Ramp-Up Effort

SASKATOON, SK, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) (TSXV: RHC.WT.B) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Progress Through Technology LLC ("PTT") in 6-month contract to drive operations efforts to ramp up, fine tune and stabilize production at the Steveville Helium Purification Plant located near Brooks in southern Alberta.

PTT is a leading technical and operations consultancy for asset lifecycle optimization and is well recognized for its contributions within the helium industry. PTT is headed by Mr. Brent Ziegler who has over 20 year of gas processing and industrial gas experience in technical roles with industry leading companies.

Andrew Davidson, CEO comments, "We are pleased to have Brent and PTT officially engaged to oversee the advancement towards this pivotal milestone in the development of the Steveville helium project. His experience and reputation worldwide are second-to-none in the helium industry."

Royal Helium thanks Mr. John Styles for his critical contributions to date in developing the Steveville Helium project. His work from reservoir evaluation through facility design and ramp up to the current stable production level has been foundational to the success at Steveville. Mr. Styles will remain with Royal in an advisory and consulting capacity, focusing on exploration and development activities.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal Helium is a production, infrastructure, and exploration company with a primary focus on the development of helium and associated gases. The Company's extensive footprint includes prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore the plant has a low GHG footprint when compared to plants in other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

