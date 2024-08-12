Royal Helium Comments on Recent Market Activity

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) (TSXV: RHC.WT.B) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") wishes to comment on recent trading activity with the Company, including insider activity. On August 7th and 8th, two insiders of the Company sold stock for personal reasons. The timing of the sales corresponds with the expiry of a standstill agreement in place from the bought deal financing (see news release of May 8, 2024). Royal confirms that it has no material undisclosed information and that the insider sales in question are unrelated to any corporate information or situations. Both insiders remain unequivocally dedicated to and continue in their full capacities with the Company.

Andrew Davidson, CEO, comments, "While not customary, nor required, Royal would like to keep all stakeholders and shareholders informed to avoid unnecessary speculation as to the cause of the sales. As a company, we are pleased that these two insiders are continuing in their roles at Royal Helium."

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal Helium is a production, infrastructure, and exploration company with a primary focus on the development of helium and associated gases. The Company's extensive footprint includes prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore the plant has a low GHG footprint when compared to plants in other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

For more information, please contact the Company.: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (306) 500-9397, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(306) 500-9420, [email protected]