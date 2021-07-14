Royal Helium Begins Triaxial Mag and Seismic Work on the Bengough Block in Southeast Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) announces that it has begun an airborne Triaxial Magnetic Survey over its Bengough Project in southeastern Saskatchewan. Flown by the Axiom Exploration Group, this data, used in conjunction with previously acquired 3D seismic survey, will be used to refine and finalize the initial two well program at Bengough. The RPS Group of Calgary is currently reprocessing the 3D seismic data based on the information obtained from the first three wells at Climax.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal Helium, states "Based on the success of our first three helium wells, we are pleased to have both Axiom and RPS continue with the second drill program and fine tune our next well targets utilizing the knowledge and data gained from the first three wells at Climax. We are looking forward to getting our summer/fall drilling programs in southeastern Saskatchewan underway while at the same time working to get the first three wells in the Climax block in southwestern Saskatchewan into production. Southeastern Saskatchewan has some of the highest historic helium showings in the province."

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal Helium is focused on the exploration and development of helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium lands held under a combination of permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium rights holders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.royalheliumltd.ca/

