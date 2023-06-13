Royal Helium Awards Installation Contracts for Steveville Helium Processing Facility

SASKATOON, SK, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has awarded the remaining site installation contracts for the Steveville helium processing facility. Vise Energy Services of Lacombe, Alberta has been selected as the lead Mechanical contractor with Medallion Energy Services of Grande Prairie, Alberta as lead Electrical and Instrumentation contractor.

Royal has already contracted Broersen Construction of Brooks, Alberta and DFI Piling of Edmonton, Alberta for the lease construction and civil works, which is nearing completion, and ready for the delivery of the 5 main process skids and 6 minor skids by Rangeland Trucking and Cranes of Airdrie, AB.

Also well underway, Campus Energy Partners of Calgary, Alberta have been contracted to provide engineering, procurement, construction and management for the midstream pipeline services. To date, the 12-12 well to facility pipeline ("South Pipeline") has been completed and the 10-22 well to facility pipeline ("North Pipeline") has been tested and nears completion.

John Styles, Royal's lead engineer comments, "The Steveville Facility fabrication and construction project is on track to be completed and onstream in Q3 of this year. We, along with Obsidian Engineering are very pleased with the coordinated effort and quality of the preparation and construction work at site which will be ongoing through July to be followed by Arjae and contractors Vise and Medallion to commission and startup the plant."

Steveville Helium Processing Plant

The Steveville plant is designed to process 15,000,000 cubic feet/day of raw gas fed by the two 100% owned helium wells at Steveville, Alberta and produce 22,000 mcf of 99.999% helium per year. The engineered life of the plant is 25 years while both wells are expected to remain on stream for a minimum of 9 years. The plant will also produce enough fuel gas to power the plant and up to 22,000,000 pounds of commercial CO2, which provides for a potentially significant secondary cash flow stream to Royal.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

Andrew Davidson,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Royal Helium Ltd.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in news this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Spiro Kletas, VP Investor Relations, 1 (604) 723-0710, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Business Development, 1(604) 561-2821, [email protected]; Media enquiries: [email protected]