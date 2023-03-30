Royal Helium Appoints Brian Weston to Advisory Board and Spiro Kletas as Vice President of Investor Relations

SASKATOON, SK, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) ("Royal") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Weston of Calgary, Alberta to Royal's Advisory Board. Mr. Weston has held numerous senior and executive positions with some of Canada's largest oil and gas corporations and has over 40 years of industry experience. Most recently Mr. Weston was Vice President of Mineral Land at Ovintiv Inc. (previously Encana Corporation) until his retirement in 2020.

Andrew Davidson President and CEO comments. "We are pleased to welcome such a well-regarded and experienced oil and gas professional to the Royal team. Brian's involvement in some of the largest natural gas/liquids plays such as the Montney in Alberta/BC and the Duvernay in Alberta, combined with his decades of experience in Western Canada and US, will be invaluable as we continue to develop our Helium E&P portfolio throughout Western North America."

Further, Royal Helium is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Spiro Kletas as Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Kletas has been involved in the capital markets for 17 years, specializing in finance, investor awareness, marketing strategy and management consulting for Canadian listed junior companies.

In his time in the capital markets, Mr. Kletas has worked in multiple roles, including having served as a CEO and Director of a public company, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, and has helped multiple companies successfully acquire financing as well as increase their liquidity. Most recently, Mr. Kletas has been a partner in Tavros Capital Partners Corp, a boutique Venture Capital firm that invests in, and consults for, early-stage growth companies. Mr. Kletas holds a bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia.

Royal Helium also announces the grant of 500,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to certain consultants and advisors to the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.38 per share and, if not exercised, expire March 28, 2028, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

