Royal Helium Appoints Brent Ziegler as Helium Technical Lead

SASKATOON, SK, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brent Ziegler to Royal's Advisory Board as Helium Technical Lead. Mr. Ziegler is currently the Principal Consultant – Helium, Hydrogen, Machinery, and Storage at Progress Through Technology LLC. He previously worked for over 19 years at Air Products and Chemicals ("Air Products") of Allentown, PA, in various positions, most recently as Global Helium Operations Technical Manager. Mr. Ziegler received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Amongst his helium and industrial gas experience and technical proficiencies:

Technology lead for the world's largest Helium Salt Dome Storage Cavern.

Extensive operational and design experience with gas processing equipment for extraction, purification, liquefaction, and delivery including process machinery, cryogenic distillation, partial condensation, pressure swing absorption, temperature swing absorption, membranes, chillers, dryers, acid gas sweetening, oil removal systems, guard beds, cold traps, gas bags, and transportation systems.

Provided technical expertise on new projects and in support of existing operating facilities worldwide including over one dozen helium liquefiers from the five major commercial scale suppliers, multiple upgraders, and numerous other large scale helium systems.

Andrew Davidson President and CEO comments. "We are pleased to have Brent Ziegler join the Royal team as we expand our focus from helium exploration to now include production and sales. With Brent's unique expertise in processing technologies and engineering for helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and argon we are well positioned in the helium industry to expedite growth through continued exploration, production, refining and sales."

Royal Helium also announces the grant of 250,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to certain consultants and advisors to the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.38 per share and, if not exercised, expire May 3, 2028, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

