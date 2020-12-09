Royal Helium Announces Upsized Private Placement to $5.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to announce that the Company and a syndicate of agents led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively the "Agents") have agreed to increase the size of its minimum offering previously announced on November 30, 2020 to $5.0 Million in response to strong interest from both institutional and retai1 investors. Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal states, "We are very pleased with the initial interest in our financing and feel that the increase will further allow Royal the flexibility to continue advancing with its drill program and continued exploration at Climax and other of our helium properties."

In conjunction with the increased size of the offering, Royal has also revised the terms of the offering to reflect a price of $0.22 per unit (the "Unit"), with each unit consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Agents, for a period up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering, to purchase additional Units, in an aggregate amount not to exceed 4,550,000 Units sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms and at the same price as the Units sold under the Offering.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and is scheduled to close on or about December 22, 2020.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royals projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act) or a person in the United States, unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Andrew Davidson, CEO, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2692, 1 (306) 281-9104, [email protected]

