Royal Helium Announces Resignation of Director

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT.A) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") announces that Samuel "Kyler" Hardy has resigned as a Director of the Company effective January 10, 2024 and the Board has accepted his resignation. The Company thanks Mr. Hardy for his involvement on the board up to this point as the Company evolved from an exploration company to a vertically integrated resource development and infrastructure company. In this new stage of Royal's business, we are excited to incorporate strategic operational leadership on the board from globally recognized operators such as Karl Kurz who will help the Company build upon its current growth and expand its leadership position. With Royal's second trailer full of purified helium out for delivery earlier this week, the Company remains focused on advancing and executing on its growth plan.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is an exploration, production, and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development and production of helium and associated gases. The Company controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high value commodity.

Royal's helium reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

