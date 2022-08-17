Royal Helium Announces Intention to Seek Secondary Listing on AIM

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) is pleased to announce its intention to seek a secondary listing of its common shares on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("AIM") alongside its current listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to the preparation and acceptance of all the requisite documentation. The Company has engaged Strand Hanson Limited of London, UK to act as the Company's Nominated Advisor (NOMAD) on the proposed listing.

Andrew Davidson, President, and Chief Executive Officer comments, "Helium usage and its supply constraints are global in nature, and we believe that expanding our shareholder base to Europe will be beneficial to unlocking the value of Royal's assets at this pivotal juncture as we move toward production and sales alongside our exploration activities. We are looking forward to the increased liquidity, market size and investor exposure potential of an added international listing."

Royal will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on September 14, 2022, which will include matters amending the Articles of the Company in preparation for the secondary listing. A management information circular and related meeting materials will be shortly sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and Alberta. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include the Company's intention to seek a secondary listing on AIM and that such a listing would improve liquidity, market size and investor exposure. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

For further information: Please contact the Company: Andrew Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Helium Ltd., 1 (306) 653-2695, [email protected]; Dean Nawata, Manager of Corporate Development, Royal Helium Ltd., (604) 561-2821, [email protected]